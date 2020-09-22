ERIC SPRUILL
Neosho County Community College President Brian Inbody reported a 12.5 percent overall decrease in face-to-face enrollment during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night, which includes a 22.6 percent decrease on the Chanute campus.
NCCC had a total of 1,903 students taking 17,467 credit hours in 2019 and that has dropped to 1,721 students taking 15,636 credit hours this fall semester.
The college has 97 fewer students taking courses on the Chanute campus, going from 572 in 2019 to 475 this semester.
“We have finished week four of the semester and at this point the enrollment should be fairly complete as all service area high schools have been in session for at least two weeks. Overall enrollment is down 12.5 percent for the year over this point last year,” Inbody said. “While this is a troubling statistic, it was not unanticipated. We are still within the budget (that dropped 16 percent) that was approved last month.”
The number of students taking online-only courses has also decreased, but there was an increase in the number of credit hours taken, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 725 students are taking courses online, compared to 784 students at this time last year. However, students are taking nearly 400 more credit hours online this year than in 2019, an increase of nearly 10 percent.
Inbody reported that the Core Emergency Response Team (CERT) continues to meet regularly, and they continue to adjust protocols for special situations in response to the pandemic.
Ionizers have been installed in each of the college’s cooling systems, but there are still a few heating systems in buildings that need to be replaced.
“We will have that completed by the time we turn the heat on,” Inbody said.
While the campus will go to a remote online learning environment after fall break in November, NCCC has no plans of altering its schedule in the spring.
“We have a very robust concurrent and technical education enrollment involving a large number of students and we did not want to disrupt the learning by being out of sync with the students in those schools,” he said. “We are planning on retesting all of the residents in the halls when they return from winter break. We were contemplating deleting spring break and adjusting the calendar to avoid students going home or on vacation, possibly getting infected and coming back, especially for those in residence halls. But thanks to nearly all sports being in season simultaneously, very few students will be leaving from the residence halls during spring break as there will be many games played that week.”
Inbody said CERT has reported a small number of students who have been caught not wearing masks.
“We have had to remind a small number of folks to put on their masks, or adjust them to cover both the nose and the mouth,” he said.
“We have had anonymous reports of people not wearing them, or stretching the limits of the protocol so they can get around the rules. It’s not about the rules, or compliance/noncompliance, it’s about safety.”
In other news, Inbody said that the college is participating in President Donald Trump’s executive order that allows entities to let employees defer their payroll taxes for the last four months of the year. As of Monday, NCCC had 32 employees take advantage of the order, although those taxes will have to be paid next year.
This month’s Ben Smith Service Award winner was Kerrie Coomes, Dean of Student Services. Coomes will receive a trophy and $500 for her good work at the college.
NCCC hired Jose “Nelson” Landaverde as Head Soccer Coach, as well as Yuya Nakamura as Head Athletic Trainer.
Landaverde was previously the assistant soccer coach. Nakamura served was assistant trainer, but following the resignation of Hiroko Matsuura, which will take place on Nov. 30, she has been promoted.
