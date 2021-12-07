MATT RESNICK
The future of USD 413’s affiliation with ANW Special Education Co-op is up in the air. A special meeting has been set by the Board of Education next Monday, Dec. 13, to further debate the high-stakes decision.
USD 413 is one of eight districts considered to be ANW Co-op members. According to its website, ANW’s main objective is to provide high-level, personalized instructional programming for all special education students enrolled in its member districts.
The site further states that while in pursuit of its objective, each participating district will function as a full and equal partner, regardless of size.
“Special education cannot, and should not, be developed separate and apart from regular education,” the site states. “School improvement of any kind must be a cooperative effort between the personnel of the local districts and the staff of the helping agency.”
While USD 413 has been a longtime member of ANW Co-op, it’s not contractually obligated to remain so beyond one calendar year, according to Superintendent Kellen Adams. If they choose to part ways, the district faces a Jan. 5 deadline to authorize Adams to file the requisite paperwork of its intent to leave.
“It is a big decision,” Adams said.
Some of the debate during Monday night’s BOE meeting centered on a potential cost increase if USD 413 was to maintain its affiliation with ANW. The major sticking point relates to health insurance for classified employees. There has been talk recently that ANW could look to pass on its healthcare costs to member districts, Brad LaRue, USD 413’s representative on the co-op board, told board members.
LaRue said a move by the organization to provide health insurance for relevant personnel would cost a combined $1.5 million for member districts. As the largest district in the group, USD 413’s share checks in at approximately $500,000, according to a cost analysis cited by LaRue.
“You read the undercurrents, and it is probably going to come our way sooner or later,” LaRue said, adding that it’s not necessarily imminent and could be five or 10 years down the road. “At that point, the cost to provide health insurance to the paras is approximately $1.5 million.”
The district’s share of that figure would be virtually offset if they were to self-operate those same services. Or as Adam phrased it, “null and void.”
LaRue also mentioned communication issues as a concern he has with ANW.
“It just seems like there’s a bit of a disconnect between the ANW administration and our administration,” LaRue said. “And I have had conversations with others that have also indicated that they wish there was better coordination between ANW and the member districts.”
An example used by LaRue was ANW staff not knowing where to report upon arrival to their USD 413 assignments.
Board member Dr. Nathan Falk called it a “significant matter.”
“ANW has had a huge role in our district for so long and we’ve had so much history with ANW,” he said. “We’ve had some very dedicated ANW employees within our buildings for a very long time.”
Reverberations will be felt within the co-op group if USD 413 detaches, according to Falk.
“This decision won’t just affect our district; it will affect all the districts that are members within the co-op,” Falk said, “and all of the jobs that ANW helps support.”
Falk echoed LaRue’s sentiments regarding what they characterized as the changing nature of the organization.
“This isn’t the ANW that we used to deal with,” Falk said. “It seems like the organization has changed. And I believe I’ve even heard Brad say that the institutional integrity has diminished or gone away.”
Falk delivered a harsh critique of the ANW central office.
“We’re continually butting heads with leadership in Humboldt at ANW,” Falk said. “We have to do that to get what’s right for our kids in our district.”
While the final decision rests with the board, Adams explained that his role is to help board members navigate the intricacies of a multi-faceted decision.
In a post-meeting interview with The Tribune Monday night, Adams was candid with his assessment of the current state of ANW Co-op.
“I believe what’s in the best interest of our students is for us to deliver a better level of service,” he said. “Right now, I don’t believe that that level of service is being properly delivered.”
Adams was unable to provide further context as to why he felt that way.
“Unfortunately, there’s some topics that I can’t openly discuss as much as I would like to,” he said. “I would be violating some privacy issues.”
Adams did indicate that further details regarding objections to ANW Co-op will likely come into clearer focus at the special meeting.
“The reality is, almost everything we’re going to discuss regarding that decision has to be discussed in open forum,” he said.
Adams referred to it as one the heavier topics that the district has dealt with in “several months and/or years.”
“We’re giving it its due diligence and its time in the sun,” he said, while also lauding board members for their collective comprehension of the gravity of the issue.
The district has extended an invitation to ANW Co-op Interim Director Sheila Coronado to attend the special meeting. It’s scheduled for 5:30 pm Dec. 13 at the district office, 321 E. Main St.
