A man facing Neosho County charges remains in jail in Marion County in connection with the theft of a car from Chanute.
Kordell L. Harding, 28, now of Lincolnville, northeast of Wichita, was arrested Feb. 3 on Marion County charges of burglary and possession of the stolen car.
He faces charges of burglarizing the rural Lincolnville residence of Deanna Ingalsbe, and deputies there contacted Neosho County Sheriff’s deputies when they found a 1992 Ford Mustang with Neosho County tags. The car’s owner reportedly had not realized the car was missing from 709 S. Grant in Chanute until it was recovered 140 miles away.
Harding pleaded guilty in 2019 to Neosho County charges of burglary and interference with a law enforcement officer. He received probation in 2020 and Neosho County officials have filed for probation revocation. He has also faced charges in Dickinson, Greenwood and Geary counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.