A man facing Neosho County charges remains in jail in Marion County in connection with the theft of a car from Chanute.

Kordell L. Harding, 28, now of Lincolnville, northeast of Wichita, was arrested Feb. 3 on Marion County charges of burglary and possession of the stolen car.

He faces charges of burglarizing the rural Lincolnville residence of Deanna Ingalsbe, and deputies there contacted Neosho County Sheriff’s deputies when they found a 1992 Ford Mustang with Neosho County tags. The car’s owner reportedly had not realized the car was missing from 709 S. Grant in Chanute until it was recovered 140 miles away.

Harding pleaded guilty in 2019 to Neosho County charges of burglary and interference with a law enforcement officer. He received probation in 2020 and Neosho County officials have filed for probation revocation. He has also faced charges in Dickinson, Greenwood and Geary counties.

 

