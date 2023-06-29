The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the couple accused of killing Dakota A. Patton after a judge removed Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston as prosecutor of the case for a conflict of interest.
Law officers found the body of Patton, 23, on May 8 in the brush near 20th and Xavier roads northeast of Parsons in Neosho County.
Patton's friend, Clint W. Nibarger, 32, 19027 Quaker Road, and Nibarger's wife, Kimberly J. (Thomas) Nibarger, 47, are charged in Neosho County District Court with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The complaint lists the date of the crime as April 26. The murder charge is an off-grid felony punishable by up to life in prison. The conspiracy charge is a level two felony, the minimum penalty for which is less than 10 years in prison.
On June 5, 11th Judicial District Judge Kurt Loy was assigned to review a legal issue on whether Thuston should be removed from prosecuting the Nibargers because of a conflict of interest.
Loy filed the order removing Thuston under seal on June 6 based in part on an affidavit filed the same day by Chris Farris, senior special agent of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Clint Nibarger’s attorney Jay Witt filed a motion on June 20 seeking to have the rulings and affidavit unsealed. The documents were unsealed on June 21.
Thuston sought to have the judge’s ruling set aside in a motion he filed on June 14. He has 14 days from June 21 to file additional pleadings with supporting citations to set aside the ruling that disqualified him from prosecuting the Nibargers.
Judge Loy based his ruling on Farris’ affidavit and a Labette County case in which Thuston represented Clint Nibarger.
According to the affidavit, Patton was last seen with Clint Nibarger and his then-girlfriend, Kimberly Thomas, at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Pete’s, 1430 Main. Patton’s vehicle, a Chevrolet HHR, was found in a field less than a mile from Nibarger’s home on April 27. The vehicle had been drug to its final resting location and the pattern of tire tracks found in the field matched the tread on Nibarger’s pickup.
Cell phone data showed that the trio left Pete’s and traveled northeast into Neosho County.
Nibarger and Thomas left Parsons about midnight April 25, checked into a motel in Wagoner, Oklahoma, at 2:05 a.m. April 26 and then traveled to Dallas, Texas. They rented a motel in Miami, Oklahoma, April 26 in the evening and got married April 27, returning to Parsons about noon that day, the affidavit said.
A May 1 search of Patton’s pickup turned up a Crown Royal bag that held loose rounds of .45-caliber ammunition. On the base of the ammo were red marks that appeared to have been made by a Sharpie marker, the affidavit said. The search for Patton was still unsuccessful based on his last known movements using cell phone data.
At 10:34 p.m. May 5, Thuston texted law enforcement and reported he may have a location for “your body.” Farris called Thuston and heard from Thuston that the Nibargers were in Hollister, Missouri, staying with a couple whom Thuston represented in the past. Thuston’s former clients told him that the Nibargers had confessed to Patton’s murder. Thuston instructed his former clients to get more information and the location of Patton’s body, even a map if possible. On May 6, Thuston forwarded text messages from his former clients to law enforcement suggesting the location of Patton’s body. Patton was found at 11:40 a.m. May 8. At the scene, KBI team members recovered a single .45-caliber spent cartridge near Patton’s body. The base of the cartridge had a red mark from a Sharpie, the affidavit said.
The Nibargers were arrested that day in Hollister.
The former clients are Fennis and Carolyn Garduno, the affidavit said.
The Gardunos told officers that Clint Nibarger and Kimberly Nibarger had admitted killing Patton and offered detail about the events surrounding Patton’s death. Dennis Garduno told law officers that Clint Nibarger shot Patton once in the face on April 25. The Gardunos also said that Thuston directed them to take photos of notebooks the Nibargers carried so they could be used as evidence. Thuston also told them to keep the Nibargers at their home to get more information, the affidavit said.
Thuston visited the field where Patton was found and told officers there what he learned from his former clients in Hollister. He also told a law officer that he represented Nibarger in the past. He didn’t believe he had a conflict in the case, however.
Thuston also told a law officer at the scene that Clint Nibarger and/or Kimberly Nibarger contacted him recently about representing them in the case. Thuston said he could not for crimes that happened in Neosho County. He also advised the Nibargers not to make a statement to law enforcement. Nibarger had Thuston’s number in his phone’s contact list, the affidavit said.
Farris writes in the affidavit that Thuston communicated with and directed actions of key witnesses in the murder investigation, which makes him a potential witness. He also communicated with the defendants prior to their arrests and provided legal advice, the affidavit said. Farris asked for a special prosecutor in the murder cases.
In his June 6 ruling, Judge Loy wrote that when Thuston told the Nibargers he could not represent them in matters that happened in Neosho County, he also offered them legal advice about not talking with law enforcement.
“In Kansas, an implied attorney-client relationship is recognized when the client seeks and receives personal legal advice from the attorney,” according to an appellate case cited the ruling. “And an attorney-client relationship may exist even when an attorney did not intend one to exist or had explicitly disclaimed any attorney-client relationship. The attorney-client relationship may exist even when a prior contractual relationship ended.”
Because of this information, Loy wrote that Thuston had a conflict and is disqualified from prosecuting the Nibargers.
Thuston, in his June 14 filing, asked to have the order disqualifying him set aside. He claimed the order was made without proper jurisdiction. The order would have to come from a judge in the district where he had a duty to appear in court instead of a judge from a different district. The order also was granted without Thuston’s or Nibarger’s appearance or knowledge. He called the ruling a “Star Chamber” decision, referring to a movie about a secret organization that dispenses vigilante justice in cases where the members believed that justice had not been served.
Thuston wrote that he was in the process of engaging a special deputy to handle the case in the event of a conflict. He noted that Nibarger’s attorney opposed disqualification and may waive the conflict.
“The right to waive a conflict belongs to the defendant, but the court stole (that) right without even giving the defendant notice or the opportunity to be heard,” Thuston wrote. He added that he never had an attorney-client relationship with Kimberly Nibarger so he should not be disqualified from her case.
Roger Luedke, assistant Kansas attorney general, and Jessica Dome, first assistant Kansas attorney general, made appearances in the Nibarger cases as prosecutors. A status conference is set for July 18.
