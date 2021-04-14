MATT RESNICK
Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps has left a lasting impression at each of the stops during his 18-year career in education. Known for his wit, humor and creativity, Epps strives to make the mundane more entertaining.
During March’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting, Epps said he had reached out to 80s pop star Rick Astley’s representatives on behalf of Royster students. Epps said Astley’s smash hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” is a favorite of Royster students, and he is hopeful that Astley will send them a video message.
Epps is also known for his “morning motivational films,” which have been picked up nationally.
“They’re for the kids,” he said. “But people in the community watch them and they’ve gone all over America. People are really locked into them.”
Epps is also heavily involved with Royster’s social media.
“We’ve done a lot with telling our school story,” he said. “And so we want to flood the positive. When people think of Royster, they think of positive things. We’ve done a lot of live footage from the school. And as a result, the parents and community get to see what’s going on and they feel really connected to that.”
On the first day of the 2019-20 school year, with students gathered in the commons area, Epps bolted into the building mimicking Hulk Hogan.
“I was trying to motivate the kids and they just went nuts,” he said. “My mantra is that I want the kids to run into the building excited about school. I also do parent-teacher conference videos where I do song parodies. If I see a moment to bring something fun to the environment, I try to.”
Epps is currently focused on making “Testapalooza” more student-friendly.
Testapalooza is a term coined for the week-long statewide testing, slated to take place next week.
“I’m never afraid to go outside the box,” Epps told The Tribune. “I’m not afraid of change and not afraid to break the status quo. We have stuff coming up with Testapalooza that’s going to really catch people off guard, in a good and positive way. Especially with something boring, we want to flip it on its ear and make it as exciting as possible.”
Epps said that he observes certain situations as principal and looks to “supersize or maximize” them.
“I come up with some pretty wild ideas,” he said. “But I have a community that supports it and an administration that really encourages me to be me. Hearing those kids run up the staircase every day gives me that fuel.
Epps discussed some of those wild things. “I would climb 10-foot ladders in the classroom to show latitude and longitude. I’d jump off it and put my head through the ceiling. I also did battle reenactments.”
Prior to arriving in Chanute three years ago, Epps had made teaching/admin stops at St. Mary’s Colgan and Fort Scott High School in Kansas, and Nevada, Republic, and Diamond in Missouri. Epps was the head varsity football coach while at Fort Scott, and an assistant football coach at Nevada and Republic.
Epps has many former students who still hold him in high regard. A former Nevada High football player warmly recalled Epps doing the splits at practice.
“I could see a kid at McDonald’s in Fort Scott and they would run up to me and say ‘Remember when you did this in class?’” Epps said. “And that’s my justification for being in education. Being able to make an impact like that. Being able to help a kid through a hard time or helping a kid to learn when it’s hard for them to learn.”
Epps grew up in Prescott, Kan., and was heavily involved with the family grain business. During that time, he developed a drive to succeed.
“We always had to find a way to make it happen,” he said. “Relentless, hard work was a big part of it. And how to deal with and relate to people. And my dad was always really great about making things fun and exciting for people.”
Epps also said he’s always had a chip on his shoulder.
“To prove my worth, I’ve always had to go extra,” he said, bursting into laughter.
Epps began his career in administration while at Republic as a substitute administrator. He departed Republic after accepting the high school principal position at Diamond in 2015.
“It was a phenomenal fit,” he said, noting that Diamond was dealing with “negative press” just prior to his arrival. “We really turned the culture around at Diamond and brought a lot of pride to that school district.”
But now, Epps couldn’t be happier in Chanute.
“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Chanute Public Schools,” he said. “Being at Fort Scott, I knew it was a great school system, a great community. So I came over here with house money and it’s turned out to be a really great fit. And here, I’ve really been unleashed to do my thing. People in this community have really embraced it and I’m so appreciative of everyone’s support here.”
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams praised Epps for the passion he brings to Royster.
“He brings a level of passion for education by helping teachers be better at providing for students and helping students advocate for themselves,” Adams said. “Don has a passion for helping you be the best you can be. He has a magnetic personality.”
Adams said Epps’ energy level is unmatched.
“If you’ve ever been in a room with the guy, you know he certainly lights up the room,” Adams said. “I’ll be honest, I’m jealous that I don’t have that level of energy when I wake up. I’ve asked him if he can manufacture that, put it in a bottle and sell it.”
Longtime RMS physical education teacher Teri Lund said she’s enjoyed working for Epps.
“He gives teachers freedom by encouraging them to think outside the box and do what they have the passion to do,” she said, noting that there’s a trickle-down effect of positivity. “The kids are loving it because the teachers are loving it.”
Royster vocal music director Lance Burnett echoed Lund’s sentiments.
“Don is one of the most supportive, energetic principals I’ve ever had. He knows and trusts his teachers. If we have an idea that is good for the kids, then he will find a way to make it happen,” Burnett said. “And he’s also all about recognizing and honoring student achievements. Sometimes principals focus on just the bad kids. But Don focuses on all the kids, especially the kids who are successful and doing amazing things.”
