Status hearings are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 31 in Chanute for Clint W. Nibarger, 32, and Kimberly J. (Thomas) Nibarger, 47. The husband and wife are charged in Neosho County District Court with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. 

They are accused of killing Dakota A. Patton, 23, in late April near 20th and Xavier roads in Neosho County, which is northeast of Parsons. Law enforcement found Patton’s body on May 8. 

