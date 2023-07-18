Status hearings are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 31 in Chanute for Clint W. Nibarger, 32, and Kimberly J. (Thomas) Nibarger, 47. The husband and wife are charged in Neosho County District Court with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
They are accused of killing Dakota A. Patton, 23, in late April near 20th and Xavier roads in Neosho County, which is northeast of Parsons. Law enforcement found Patton’s body on May 8.
The Nibargers remain in custody and both appeared in court Tuesday afternoon via Zoom. Kimberly appeared before Judge Melissa Dugan first and Clint appeared about half an hour later.
Kimberly’s attorney, Sue DeVoe, plans to look into the recently unsealed documents related to the case prior to the October status hearing. Jay Witt is Clint’s attorney.
The Kansas Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the Nibargers after a judge removed Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston as the prosecutor for a conflict of interest. Senior Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme appeared via Zoom Tuesday.
