Chanute Business and Professional Women (BPW) met last week in celebration of Business Women’s Week October 18-24. (Salute to Chanute BPW on page 3 of Wednesday's Tribune).
Special guests included BPW State President Jenny Myers and her husband, Jimmie, from Garnett and Jane Brophy, director of Chanute Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism.
Brophy was presented the Woman of the Year award by Ruth Ports. The Business of the Year award was presented to Sharon Harrison, Talk of the Town, although she was unable to attend.
President Myers’ mission is “A League of Our Own” with emphasis on mentoring, volunteering and education. Nancy Kernick read the Proclamation signed by Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue. Vice President Jen Smith displayed the various awards the local club received at the State BPW meeting and Shirley Bailey displayed awards received from State Foundation in memory of Chuck Carpenter.
Brophy and Harrison will receive recognition at the state convention next year.
