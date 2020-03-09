CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
Chanute’s USD 413 is in communication with federal, state and local healthcare agencies as it continues to develop its response plan for the threat of contagious disease, in particular the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The school district is proactively working to have preventive measures in place should the virus spread to Kansas or impact the local community.
Since the first case in the United States was reported on Jan. 21, the risk, though relatively low, has been changing daily. As of March 4, 1,526 people had been tested at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those cases, 30 were travel-related, 20 spread person-to-person, and 49 are still under investigation. According to the CDC website, state and local health departments are now testing and reporting their own results and those numbers will now be considered the most up-to-date.
Keeping students and staff safe is a primary focus. In the event of an outbreak of any contagious disease, including the Coronavirus, school district nurse Kathy Martin and the district as a whole will follow public health partners’ lead on any quarantine, closures or other health measures as necessary.
Nurse Martin is keeping in contact with the Neosho County Health Department and staying abreast of updates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the CDC. The district’s response plan will be updated as new facts and recommendations are released from KDHE.
“My staff and I evaluate students, as we always have, for symptoms of influenza and fever. We follow up on students that have been sent home and on students who return with a doctor’s note. We will continue to stress hand washing, covering coughs and staying home when sick,” Martin said.
“The school district is committed to following the guidance of those in professional agencies, the KDHE, the CDC and county health officials,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams. “We will continue to monitor and update plans as new information becomes available and as other districts and states respond to this ever-changing situation.”
What parents can do
The precautions to take against the spread of COVID-19 are identical to the precautions to use when someone has influenza (flu). Preventive actions include:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Be proactive by taking these precautions:
• Those who are sick should stay at home.
• Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
In the case of an outbreak, self-isolation/quarantine should be practiced anytime someone becomes ill. The average length of time a child or staff member could be out of school as a result of this illness is anywhere from 7-10 days.
Those who are sick should stay home except to get medical care. Children who are ill should remain home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of medication.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. To read about the spread of the disease, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
To read about transmission of the disease go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html
The KDHE website (kdheks.gov) will provide credible and up-to-date guidance as it becomes available.
Questions about the school district’s response to the virus should first be directed to USD 413 nurse Kathy Martin at 432-2559.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.