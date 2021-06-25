MATT RESNICK
Stanion Wholesale Electric Co., Inc. has spent the month of June celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Headquartered in Pratt, Stanion is an independent (electrical) wholesaler, serving Kansas and surrounding areas. The company has a grand total of 17 branch locations, including one based out of Chanute, 811 N Santa Fe Ave.
Some of their products include security systems, batteries and accessories, tools, wiring devices, lighting fixtures, solar energy panels, and office products.
“We’re a full-line electrical distributor,” said company Vice President John Keller. “So we sell just about everything that an electrician, or somebody who works in manufacturing would need as far as electrical items.”
He added, “Think about an office building — the light switches, wiring, pipes, fixtures, exhaust fans and that kind of stuff. And also for the home, we sell a lot of products that are used for manufacturing those processes.”
Keller is the grandson of the company founders Jud and Bobbe Stanion.
“It’s something that we’re very proud of,” Keller said, as the company dates back to June of 1961. “We’re glad that we’ve reached this milestone. It’s something that I think all of our employees are proud of. We work really hard to bring value to all of our customers, and they’ve rewarded us by keeping us in business this long.”
Keller said that his grandparents’ original vision for the company was to expand to 10 branches. “And we grew to 17,” he said. “We’re a customer-oriented company. So we’re going to focus on you, and help your business become successful.”
Keller said one of the things he’s most proud of is the company’s involvement in the communities they serve.
“I don’t want to use the word ‘charity,’ but we’re involved in the communities,” he said. “Every summer we host a golf tournament in Kansas City that benefits Special Olympics in Kansas. We’ve raised over a million dollars.”
Charles Dodd has been Chanute-based Stanion’s branch manager since March 2020.
“I think it’s a great place to work,” he said. “It’s very fast-paced, and we strive to provide the best customer service in Kansas.”
Dodd echoed Keller’s sentiments regarding community outreach.
“We are members of the (Chanute) Chamber of Commerce,” Dodd noted, adding the company also participates in animal shelter drives, “so we have big involvement here, and many ties to the community.”
Dodd added that he enjoys assisting contractors “with their way of life, and their livelihood.” He noted that one of the company’s goals is to become the No. 1 distributor of the brand Milwaukee (Tool).
Chanute-branch festivities for the company’s 60th-anniversary celebration included a retro-attire week.
