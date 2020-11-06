NANCY BROOKS
Frank Robarge has had one of those journeys that would be a great biography. He began life as the second of 18 children on a dairy farm close to Dobie, Wisconsin, until his retirement to Chanute — 90 years of experiences between March 26, 1930 and the present as the 2020 Veterans Parade Grand Marshal.
In addition to dairy farming, his family had sugar maples that they harvested for syrup. Being the oldest boy of the family, he had many responsibilities on the farm, especially after his father was injured in an accident. Robarge also worked for a neighbor who had a small dairy farm. He was earning $1 a day when he learned that the Army was paying much more.
At the age of 17 on March 27, 1947, he joined the US Army and went to Fort Knox, Kentucky for his basic training. He trained with the 3rd Armor Division. Robarge was then sent to medical training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. In 1948, he was discharged from the Army after serving 18 months. He reenlisted in the Air Force in December 1948 and continued his medical training, after which he spent time in Alaska, followed by a year in Korea and a year in Japan.
After reenlisting, Robarge returned to Maxwell-Gunter, Alabama to be trained as a Senior Medical Specialist. He started his duties at radar sites around the United States and Canada that were often in remote locations on top of mountains. Throughout the 1960s, he continued to be stationed at radar sites like Fort Fisher, North Carolina and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. His assignments at radar sites were usually 18 months and he was often the only medical personnel for the Airmen and their families. Over the years, he was called upon to perform numerous high-stress medical procedures on his own, including delivering babies. He even had to perform a tracheotomy at one point. In 1967 and 1968, he did two back-to-back tours in Vietnam during the TET Offensive. He said his proudest moment was receiving the Bronze Star for the rescue of two soldiers out of a burning Ammo/POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant) storage facility. This selfless act exemplifies the values inherent in Robarge’s character, which led him to a career of service to his country.
Frank retired after 24½ years of service on January 1, 1971.
He was immediately hired as a medic at the Brunswick Nuclear Plant under construction near Southport, North Carolina. Six months later, he transferred to the tubing division of Brown and Root. He installed copper tubing from the reactor pits to the control room gauges. His second career, much like the military, took him all over the United States. The last four years before his retirement was in Burlington, helping to build the Wolf Creek Nuclear Plant. After that, he stayed in the Burlington area to farm and raise American Huskies, which he trained to pull sleds.
Robarge moved to Chanute around 2011. He keeps busy bowling and swing dancing, and continues to serve his country and fellow veterans as an active member of the American Legion and VFW. He has held many offices in the VFW, including Commander for two years. He is currently a member of both the Color Guard and the Honor Guard, attending military funerals and parades.
Robarge is very proud of his years of military service. It was a life choice he made at 17 and has no regrets to this day. His choice, made with the naivety and wide-eyed optimism of small-town youth, placed him on a path that led him around the world and enabled many fascinating experiences.
The Veterans Day Parade in Chanute will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 am. The parade begins at Katy Park and travels west on Main Street. For information about entering the parade, contact Gene Brooks at (620) 433-7017.
