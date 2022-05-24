MATT RESNICK
Relations between the City of Chanute and Neosho County commissioners were discussed briefly during Monday night’s city commission meeting.
The topic of the CodeRED emergency notification system was addressed late in the meeting, with city commissioners asking City Manager Todd Newman about specifics of the actual service that’s rendered. The city recently opted to reject a $6,384 invoice from the county, billed to them for their annual portion of the service, representing half of the total bill.
The move was a retaliatory measure after county commissioners declined to pay a $5,000 invoice billed by the City of Chanute for the county’s portion of Evidence.com services.
County commissioner Nic Galemore noted that the City of Chanute is its own taxing entity, and that the county should not be responsible for any portion of the bill — despite the fact that County Attorney Linus Thuston had been utilizing those services and that the bill had been paid for the past eight or nine years without issue. Galemore was checked by fellow county commissioner Gail Klaassen over his inaccurate assertion that Evidence.com, which provides Thuston with unfettered access to Chanute Police Department bodycam footage, is only utilized by city officials.
Newman emailed commissioners on May 16, invoking Galemore’s comments as justification for not paying the CodeRED invoice and no longer acting as partners in paying for any services.
“Pursuant to the recent action taken by the County Commissioners, and discussion related to government agencies not subsidizing one another, I am assuming that you are no longer expecting payment on behalf of the City of Chanute,” Newman said in the email, obtained by The Tribune. “I have attached the invoice for everyone’s review!”
Newman told The Tribune that current relations with the county are not ideal.
“Any time that you provide a service, you expect to get paid for it,” Newman said. “Discussion was made that government entities shouldn’t be subsidizing each other. If that’s the discussion and action taken by the county commission, then we shouldn’t be making payment for CodeRED.”
While relations between the two governmental entities have not necessarily been consistently harmonious prior to this situation, it appears that this divide is collateral damage from the county commission’s war against Thuston. Aggressive measures recently taken against the county attorney led directly to the rejection of the city’s $5,000 invoice.
Newman said that city officials were blindsided by the county’s decision to not approve payment of the invoice.
“They had made that payment since 2013,” Newman said.
Newman declined to say whether or not the CPD will continue to allow Thuston access to Evidence.com, since the county has not held up its end of the bargain.
“That’s a tough question,” Newman said. “That will probably be something that we’ll have to navigate once that process takes place.”
Newman said that Thuston will be included in any dialogue.
“That will just have to be a discussion we have with the county attorney, and will be case-by-case,” Newman said.
Newman is hopeful that the frayed relations between the two entities can be repaired moving forward.
“It’s an unfortunate situation that we find ourselves in,” he said. “I wish both agencies could find a way to work together, but unfortunately we’ve found ourselves in this predicament.”
Newman also noted that he was named city manager after the City of Chanute decided to break off its 911 dispatch services with the county, which Klaassen called “disappointing” in a recent interview.
At Monday’s city commission meeting, a question was raised regarding the precise nature of services rendered by CodeRED, and how they’re beneficial to the City of Chanute. Once signed up, users of the free service receive critical communications on their mobile or home phone devices — from severe weather alerts to evacuation notices to missing child alerts. Questions also emerged as to whether towns such as St. Paul, Stark and Thayer are chipping in financially for CodeRED services. Recent dialogue from county commissioners indicated that the city and county alone are responsible for the approximately $12,000 bill.
“We asked — what is the service, and why do we pay the county if the service is already available to us,” said City Commissioner Tim Fairchild. “We wondered if we were paying for it twice.”
While the topic was broached, nothing was officially resolved Monday night.
“I think Todd is checking into it,” Fairchild said.
Mayor Jacob LaRue is confident that the city and county will eventually be on the same page.
“I want to see the two entities work together,” LaRue said. “I understand where the conflict is between some commissioners and also one of their departments. But I think getting the (invoice) payment made would be the right thing to do if services were rendered.”
LaRue said he believes Evidence.com has been highly beneficial to the county attorney’s office.
“I also think it would be beneficial (for them) to pay for the services,” he said. “They’re getting quite a bit from it.”
LaRue added that differences regarding a construction project at the intersection of 21st and Plummer are gradually being ironed out with county commissioners, citing that as evidence that the two sides can work together.
“Now, there’s a sour taste,” LaRue said. “There’s ground that can be covered, but I think it has to be equal for both sides.”
