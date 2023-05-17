When it comes to some of the most pressing issues in USD 413, Superintendent Kellen Adams has chosen to defer to Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester.
With six weeks remaining until his departure to the Leavenworth school district, Adams said the decision to allow Koester to take a lead role is in the best interest of all involved.
While one of the most consequential upcoming decision is whether to adhere to federal guidance or state law concerning transgender policy, there are other important items to discuss.
“Whether it’s insurance claims, budgeting and negotiations, or the (transgender) topic — if it’s going to happen next school year, we are properly transitioning for that with a long-term approach,” Adams said.
Both Adams and Koester informed board of education members at the May meeting that they would consult with legal counsel about the transgender decision. While the plan is to compile information and deliver a recommendation to the board prior to the June 5 board meeting, Adams said that he has not been involved with those discussions.
“Matt is the one having conversations with legal counsel,” Adams said, noting that his tenure expires on June 30. “Whether it’s a new policy or just a change with procedure, any change is not going to take place until July 1.”
The district is represented by Chanute-based Kluin Law Office, Kansas City-based Guin Mundorf LLC, and the Kansas Association of School Boards legal services. “Our role is to advise, but the board ultimately makes the decision,” Adams said, initially predicting that counsel would recommend following federal law.
Adams said that his position is unchanged.
“My expectation is that each of our attorneys come back with recommendations to follow federal guidance,” he said, “but I could be totally surprised by what Mr. Koester has discussed with them.”
Adams is confident in Koester’s ability to make a seamless transition to the district’s top perch.
“I can see the preparation and I’m very encouraged by that. He has put a lot of time and effort into it,” Adams said.
In a recent interview with The Tribune, Koester addressed the transgender controversy. During the May meeting, board member Ross Hendrickson said that he believed that the community overwhelmingly supported transgender restrictions, while further suggesting that legal counsel’s opinion will carry very little weight in regard to his personal belief that the district should follow state law.
“I don’t think his decision is etched in stone,” Koester said. “It’s just my perception of his comments, but Ross was giving his personal opinion and said he was only speaking for himself. Everybody there is entitled to their personal opinion.”
During Koester’s legislative update on the state transgender bill, board member Cassie Cleaver said that people cannot pick and choose when they want to follow the law. Cleaver’s comments seemed to be a product of public forum critics and their months-long outcry over the issue.
One speaker has repeated his sentiment that the district recklessly “pulled kids out of school” during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The speaker’s comments lacked context, as the district was following executive orders issued by Gov. Laura Kelly in March 2020 to temporarily close K-12 schools in order to slow the transmission of the virus.
“We were just told to close schools. We didn’t have an option,” Koester explained.
While the citizen’s acrimony over the COVID-19 mandate was palpable, the same individual has also implored the district to defy federal Title IX guidelines and impose restrictions on transgender students. Such comments also came prior to the restrictions by the legislature.
“I’m all for following the law, you just don’t get a choice for when you want to follow it,” Cleaver said. “You only have a leg to stand on if you’re going to follow it all the time.”
Critics have also framed the topic through the lens of lost revenue and potential lawsuits, noting that penalties for defying federal guidance could pale in comparison to that of the state.
Kansas’ transgender bill does not contain language that siphons funding from school districts for violating state law. In contrast, the US Department of Education is given broad discretion to investigate and withhold funding from districts deemed to have run afoul of federal guidance. Roughly 10 percent of the district’s budget is tied to federal funding, and a larger percentage with the state.
Conservative State Senator Virgil Peck appeared at the November meeting. In a previous interview with The Tribune, Gov. Kelly framed Peck as an enemy of the public school system. Koester also told The Tribune that he was alarmed by comments Peck made during a private meeting at the Statehouse in January, in which Peck conveyed anti-public school sentiments.
Koester said that the senator suggested that kids nowadays strive to be a “cat, or a horse, or a boy and they’re a girl,” as opposed to doctors, teachers and lawyers.
“I tried to correct that and said that I didn’t really believe that was the case,” Koester said in January. “If you walked into an elementary school or high school today and posed the question of what do you want to be when you grow up, I think you’ll get the same answers that you got for the last 50 years. I think kids will tell you that they still want to be doctors and lawyers and teachers and firemen and policemen.”
Peck ultimately voted for the passage of the sweeping anti-transgender law that takes effect July 1.
“When I go home at night and look in the mirror, I have to answer the same question,” Koester said. “Regardless of the hot-button topic, are we doing what’s in the best interest of the kids?”
A career employee of the district, Koester begins as interim superintendent on July 1.
