Board 21

USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams speaks during the May Board of Education meeting, as board member Heather Guernsey looks on.

 Matt Resnick | Chanute Tribune

When it comes to some of the most pressing issues in USD 413, Superintendent Kellen Adams has chosen to defer to Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester.

With six weeks remaining until his departure to the Leavenworth school district, Adams said the decision to allow Koester to take a lead role is in the best interest of all involved.

