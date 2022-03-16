MATT RESNICK
In the wake of Nasha Gregory’s untimely death Monday, the community has rallied together in a strong show of support. A 15-year-old Chanute High School sophomore, Gregory was the victim of a shooting in Coffeyville Sunday night.
A candlelight vigil was held in Gregory’s honor in the parking lot of Chanute Square Tuesday evening. With roughly 150 people in attendance, local First Baptist Church pastor DJ Dangerfield delivered a riveting sermon, telling the crowd that the vigil was only the beginning of a long healing process.
“This isn’t about fixing anything or answering any questions,” he said. “We’re going to still leave here with a lot of unanswered questions, and a lot of doubt.”
Dangerfield noted it would be easy for those greatly impacted by the loss of Gregory to descend further into darkness, adding that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.
“Some of you are going to have the opportunity to make decisions to go deeper into darkness,” Dangerfield said. “I want to caution you today about your choices — while your heart’s heavy. I wanted to caution you today about the choices you make about all the unanswered questions.”
Dangerfield also told the crowd about Gregory’s GoFundMe page to offset funeral expenses.
“We can help this family out, and that’s one way we can be light,” Dangerfield said. “And (another) way you can support this family is to not participate in any meaningless gossip. If you don’t have anything to say that’s appropriate, you keep your mouth shut. Let’s remember this family and the people closest to the situation. Small-town gossip doesn’t help anything.”
Dangerfield said that there’s ample reason to be upset, and that feelings of bitterness are justified.
“The only way to get through this is with love,” Dangerfield said, then directing the crowd to light its candles. “And the passing of this light towards one and another is a representation of love.”
Dangerfield said the gathering was about connection to community as well as truth and justice.
“As we pass this light, remember that love overcomes everything,” he said. “The only way love happens is if we share it, if we dispense it.”
Dangerfield also led the crowd in prayer and song, as they joined in singing “This Little Light of Mine.”
“And let your light shine this week,” Dangerfield said in closing. “God bless you all.”
Dangerfield said after the event that he felt the turnout was amazing.
“It’s just cool to see our community – when it’s all said and done – come together,” he said. “This is just one of those tragedies, no matter what way you look at it, it just breaks your heart.”
Dangerfield said Gregory was an exceptional young person.
“A lot of kids loved her, and teachers spoke very highly of her,” he said. “This is going to be a void.”
Gregory was a junior varsity member of the CHS girls wrestling team.
“She had tons of potential wrestling-wise, and just in general,” said CHS wrestling coach Nick Nothern, who was in attendance at the vigil. “She had everything you wanted in a student-athlete.”
Nothern said he was impressed with the show of support.
“I love to see the community come together like this,” he said. “She probably didn’t realize how many people she affected and who cared about her.”
The Tribune also spoke with classmates of Gregory’s, who warmly reflected on her presence at CHS.
“Nasha was a very uplifting person,” said CHS freshman Isaac Parker. “She was really hard to not notice because she was always nice and trying to talk to people. Always trying to get somebody to stay better — and she always made that happen.”
Parker said he never once observed Gregory unhappy.
“She was the nicest person ever,” he said.
Gregory’s cousin, CHS freshman Cha’Kyra Walls, was also pleased with the turnout.
“It shows that people loved and cared for her,” Walls said. “She would love to see this.”
Walls described Gregory as having a witty charm.
“She was a very outgoing person, and wasn’t afraid to say what she wanted to say,” Walls said. “Just a loving person in general.”
Contributions to Gregory’s funeral expenses can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-nasha-gregory
