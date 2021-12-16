GREG LOWER
Although the worst of the forceful blow passed Neosho County, high winds caused some damage to the area Wednesday.
Neosho County Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp received few reports of power lines down, although she said she was sure there were some.
High winds in other areas of the state resulted in traffic accidents from tractor-trailer rigs blown over or collisions from reduced visibility, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
In Neosho County, gusts reached as high as 61 miles per hour Wednesday, beginning with gusts of 32 mph around noon Tuesday, reported at the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport. A storm between 6 and 8 pm Wednesday brought 0.41 inches of rainfall.
A couple of power lines snapped near St. Paul early in the day, Kent-Culp said, and a downed power line caused a small grass fire east of Galesburg before the rain. She said the grass fire was quickly extinguished.
