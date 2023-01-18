GREG LOWER
The Main Street Chanute board of directors approved the 2023 budget and a new board member at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
The 2023 budget is virtually the same as in 2022, Main Street Director Jillian Wilson said. Income and expenses are $69,500 for both years, but some expenses have been tweaked for ‘23. Expenses for the farmers market have increased by $200 after it went over budget in ‘22, and expenses for fundraising have decreased by $1,400. Some expenses for travel have transferred to other line items.
The board also approved Derek Sharp to serve on the board until 2025.
After an executive session, the board voted to approve a $1 per hour raise for Wilson, bringing her annual salary to $32,073.60.
Wilson reported that she is working on the Main Street Chanute website and wants to develop a cohesiveness between brochures and other materials the organization puts out.
Main Street will hold a paint and sip promotional event at 2 pm Feb. 4 at the Main Street office. The event is open to 20 people and costs $35 per person.
The organization’s annual meeting will be at 5:30 pm Feb. 16 at K’s Place, and reservations are due Feb. 9.
