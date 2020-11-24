GREG LOWER
The Kansas Airport Improvement Program has awarded $72,000 to Chanute for work at the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport.
The grant is one of 32 projects funded out of $5 million annual to plan, construct or rehabilitate public use general aviation airports.
Chanute Airport Director and Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said he only just received word about the award and had not received specifications about the bid process to know when the project will begin and be completed.
The project will reconstruct pavement on the north side of the south hanger. Follmer said this is where the helicopter takes off, and the concrete has deteriorated.s
Airport sponsors are required to pay a minimum of 5 percent of the total project.
The Kansas Department of Transportation Division of Aviation reviewed 93 project applications with a combined value of more than $27 million. Follmer said the program has been great for Chanute.
“We love working with KDOT Aviation,” he said.
The awards range up to $570,000 to rehabilitate runway and $381,000 to replace runway edge lights in Ulysses from $18,000 to seal damaged asphalt in Syracuse.
