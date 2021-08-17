GREG LOWER
Students at Cherry Street Youth Center brightened their campus over the summer with a project to paint the bee hive enclosure.
Jennifer Shields with the center said it adds something to the north end of Chanute.
“Nice, bright spot,” she said.
Students whitewashed the fence to prepare it for colorful flower designs. The project was possible through a grant from Cleaver Farm & Home, which supplied 20 gallons of paint, rollers, brushes and equipment.
Shields said 12 to 18 students in the summer warehouse program who were going into the sixth through eighth grade worked on the project over four days. They used 10 gallons of paint on the fence and the rest to touch up the building and the gaga ball pit.
Since the classes were an hour long, the project took several days to complete two coats of paint. Shields’ daughter Hailey, a sophomore at Kansas State University, designed the flowers.
Much of the work was done in the evening, since bees are more active during the day. Shields said she was one of the few who got stung.
“That was not a good idea,” she said.
Cherry Street now has two bee hives, after the damage done by a sharp cold snap during the winter.
