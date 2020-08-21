GREG LOWER
The chair of the Neosho County Commission has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after meetings earlier in the week at the courthouse.
Commission chair Gail Klaassen, 3rd District, said she and her two daughters have tested positive. One daughter ran a temperature Tuesday afternoon, she said, she and the other daughter were tested Wednesday.
She said she attended a gathering the previous weekend in Cowley County.
“It’s not even close,” Klaassen said, noting that several attendees tested positive.
The county commission held a special meeting Monday to discuss hiring a maintenance director, and met briefly Tuesday to sign the re-canvass of the vote recount.
Klaassen said she has been home since, and denied having meetings with other officials or county department heads. She said her symptoms have been mild and on Tuesday she cancelled plans to attend the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center board of trustees meeting held Thursday.
The county commission had scheduled a budget workshop meeting Tuesday and its regular meeting Thursday. Earlier Friday, staff announced the two meetings would be combined and held beginning at 1 pm Wednesday.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth was unavailable Friday afternoon and an assistant at the courthouse said the latest information she had was the schedule change to Wednesday.
Klaassen said she could attend the meeting by conference call or Zoom.
“We have business to take care of,” she said.
The latest numbers for Neosho County now stand at nine currently active cases out of a total of 78, and 31 people in quarantine, down from 127 reported in quarantine Aug. 11.
Neosho County Health Department director Teresa Starr said the effect of Klaassen’s case on county employees who work in the Erie courthouse is a privacy issue that she wouldn’t discuss. She also said closing the courthouse or any other modifications to operations in the building is a county decision with which she isn’t involved.
