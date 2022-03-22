MATT RESNICK
After delivering four identical presentations in February, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams was back in front of an audience for discussion about the district’s budget and enrollment on Tuesday.
Adams dusted off his PowerPoint presentation in order to give more community members an opportunity to ask questions about the district’s finance and enrollment figures. Roughly a dozen local business owners and community members were in attendance for the presentation.
The district is grappling with a nearly million-dollar budget shortfall, largely due to a decrease in state aid resulting from the decline in attendance. Adams and his administration are hopeful they can offset the deficit partially through natural attrition of USD 413 personnel. The district is two-thirds of the way to achieving its goal, as eight pending retirements and resignations currently account for a savings of $605,000.
“I’m here to tell you, I believe that we’ll be at probably $800,000 within the next month,” Adams said.
Mike Aylward asked Adams if the district had decreased staff to correspond with enrollment declines in the past, as USD 413 reached peak enrollment in 2010.
“I don’t have that number handy,” Adams said. “That’s a really valid question.”
Several staff members previously voiced concern over the attrition strategy, pointing to band co-director Jan Rogers’ retirement in May, and the problems that may arise if she is not replaced. Adams has previously announced that her position will not be filled. He noted that the district has spent more than $170,000 on band infrastructure over the past decade.
The Board of Education’s recent unanimous vote to approve a girls soccer program has also received backlash, with opponents of the attrition strategy questioning the logic of a new expenditure to the district’s beleaguered budget.
Attendee Jennifer Dietsch applauded Adams for his willingness to openly discuss the district’s state of affairs, but questioned the optics of the addition of a new sports program. Dietsch prefaced her comments by saying that she was aware the implementation of a new soccer program had been in the works and that roughly $20,000 was earmarked for the expenditure.
“Even though you have the money, probably now is not the best time to spring that on when you’re trying to do the other stuff,” she said.
Adams cited Title IX in reply to Dietsch.
“It’s a federal regulation that says the same opportunities have to be offered for both genders,” he said.
Enrollment
Information from Adams not mentioned during his previous tour stops was a theory on attendance trends as it relates to the district’s projected decline in students. The known reduction in student headcount currently sits at 141, with the overall enrollment decline expected to stretch for six to seven years.
In his late 30s, Adams said that older peer groups tend to have larger family sizes in the range of two to three children.
“What I’m telling you is all my friends from high school are having one or two children,” he said. “I want to emphasize that my friends don’t live here, but I think it’s a trend that’s occurring — the natural family unit is getting smaller.”
Adams said enrollment decline is a statewide issue, and that only a few districts in the southeast Kansas region have experienced an increase.
“If you sort it worst to first as far as number of students lost, Wichita is No. 1 and Blue Valley is right behind them,” he said. “We are No. 18 on that list — and we are not the 18th largest school district.”
Adams also referred to the enrollment woes as an economic development issue.
“When you bring in employers, in theory, you bring in employees,” he said. “And in theory, you bring with them students. The problem is, we have to have those employees and those students stay with us.”
Adams also pinned some blame on student transfers to nearby districts, noting that the options are plentiful.
“There’s a lot of schools that are very close to us,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing a lot of hopping these days.”
But the district has also seen an increase in students transferring in.
“On Jan. 5, 30 students entered our system — the first day back the second semester,” Adams said.
Due to the official headcount having already been reported on Sept. 20, the district receives no financial benefit from the transfer students.
“We’re still required to educate them, feed them, transport them,” he said. “Now, my hope is that those 30 stay with us and come back in August.”
The overall decline is expected to result in an additional seven-figure budget shortfall that Adams said will be addressed over a four to five year period.
“We’re going to get through this storm, but what’s up ahead on the next horizon?” he said.
Adams was pleased with Tuesday’s presentation.
“I appreciated the candid conversation,” he said. “But also, more importantly, the level of support and love for their local school district.”
Adams is scheduled to deliver another public presentation at 5:30 pm tonight at the district office.
“This is really another opportunity to engage folks,” he said.
Entrepreneurship Challenge
The Chanute Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is set for 5:30-7 pm, Thursday, at Chanute High School. The event is centered on students from Kip Keely’s entrepreneurship class, and their ideas for the start-up of a new business.
“They have gone through the process of putting together a presentation, and this will culminate with a tradeshow event that the community is invited to attend,” Keeley said.
