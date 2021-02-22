Two Thayer residents were arrested after a shooting incident reported Saturday morning.
Daniel Umbarger, 41, was arrested at his residence at 6725 Ford Road near Thayer on charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal carry of a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches and criminal use of a weapon. A second person at Umbarger’s residence, Cheryl Aldrich, 40, Thayer, was also arrested on two Wilson County warrants, a Neosho County warrant and new charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor said the intended victim left the scene before calling officers and was not injured. He did not provide the victim’s name nor specific circumstances of the incident. Deputies arrived at Umbarger’s residence at 7:16 am Saturday after a report of shots fired.
The incident is still under investigation.
