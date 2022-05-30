MATT RESNICK
ERIE — A Thayer resident has requested that Neosho County commissioners grant her a reprieve on a missed deadline for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
Afforded a hearing on the matter, Whitney John told commissioners that she and her husband originally applied for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program after deciding to build a home in Thayer. While construction of the house was completed in February, John acknowledged that she failed to submit mandatory paperwork confirming the completion of the project.
The Neighborhood Revitalization Program is intended to promote better housing within the county “through the rehabilitation, conservation or redevelopment of the area in order to protect the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the county,” according to the county’s website.
The program offers incremental tax rebates to property owners with aspirations of raising the appraised value of their residential property. For Neosho County applicants, there must be a minimum investment of $7,500. An applicant’s total amount must also reflect a $7,500 increase in value for residential and commercial property to qualify for a tax rebate.
John said that she supplied documentation such as photos and receipts of the home, and was then given an estimate of the home’s appraised value.
“Then I received a letter saying that we were no longer eligible because we failed to turn in the construction form,” John said at the May 19 meeting. “So I panicked and tried to see what all I needed to do. That’s pretty much why I’m here — to request to be eligible for the (program) again.”
County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp provided commissioners with a timeline of John’s correspondence regarding NRP documentation, most of which centered on email communication between John and county officials in mid-March.
“I believe we have deadlines for a reason,” Commission Chair Gail Klaassen told John. “(NRP approval) is not just something that’s handed out. There’s other people that also have to make these (deadlines).”
Commissioner Paul Westhoff asked Stipp if making an allowance for John will adversely affect the program moving forward. Stipp indicated that they used to be more lenient with deadlines, but consistently encountered compliance issues relating to delinquent or missing paperwork.
“So we started enforcing those deadlines,” Stipp said. “Ahead of enforcing those deadlines, we make contact.”
Due to the new focus on upholding deadlines, Stipp felt John’s request should be denied.
“That’s why we started doing it this way,” Stipp said, adding that correspondence was sent to John prior to the missed deadline.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said he’s generally a stickler for rules, but added that unforeseen circumstances should be taken into consideration.
“We’re coming out of trying times,” Galemore said, adding that COVID-19 was a looming threat that pushed back the completion date of the Johns’ construction on several occasions.
Stipp said she needed to conduct another on-site inspection.
“We do still need to get in and get the photographs,” Stipp said. “I think we’re past where COVID will (have) any effect.”
“If you look at New York, they’re talking about reinstituting masks and lockdowns,” Galemore said.
John noted that she wanted to set aside any pandemic-related concerns in order to do what was necessary to be reinstated into the program.
“I dropped the ball on it, and I’m sorry about that,” John said. “I didn’t mean to hold up any processes.”
John’s contrition swayed Westhoff and Galemore.
“I’ll make a motion to let John be reinstated in our NRP program,” Westhoff said.
The motion was seconded by Galemore and opposed by Klaassen — passing by a 2-1 margin.
After the vote, Klaassen continued to press the issue.
“If you’re going to change the program and be more strict, then I think we can’t start making exceptions,” she said.
Galemore then asked Stipp if any deadline extensions had previously been filed by John. She confirmed that none had.
“We give extensions for six months, and that probably would have been an option at that point if they weren’t done,” Galemore said.
Westhoff called it a headache for Stipp’s department.
“We follow the guidelines and the rest is up to you guys,” she said.
Commissioners later unanimously approved a six-month NRP extension for William Craig at 6345 70th Road in Thayer.
“He’s nearly done,” Stipp said, adding that all remaining work relates to the interior.
A new NRP application request was made by Stipp on the behalf of Justin Courtney Stipp. In March, commissioners approved a Disaster Relief Application after the Stipps’ home burned down. Located at 1365 Jackson Road in Chanute, it was deemed a total loss. The NRP application was unanimously approved.
