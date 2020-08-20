ERIC SPRUILL
Chanute Regional Development Authority board members voted to give $5,000 from sales tax funding to Main Street Chanute during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The downtown organization will use the money to make repairs to buildings along Main Street that have broken windows that can be replaced or need to at least be boarded up.
“We have had several meetings and toured the street looking for windows that needed to be repaired or boarded up. We have already targeted a few buildings that we would like to see be repaired. Some just need a few windows boarded up to keep the birds and other animals out of them,” Main Street Chanute Executive Director Ruthann Boatwright said. “We are hoping they will have the funds to either help pay for the cost of the window, or if that isn’t feasible, maybe they can help with other projects.”
Matt Godinez, Executive Director of CRDA and Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission, said they are going with an aggressive approach.
“We have been knocking on doors and asking if they would like to participate,” he said.
In other news, Godinez said they are currently going through applications of businesses who applied for funding through the CDBG grant as well as for SPARK grant funding.
“It’s been a long process. Six businesses have gone through the application process and we are trying to figure out how we are going to distribute those funds.”
Assistant Director Kim Ewert said that plans to make a marketing video have come to a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CRDA planned to partner with USD 413 to make the video in order to lower the cost.
“We have had several conversations with (Superintendent) Dr. (Kellen) Adams and we plan to use their videographer,” she said. “But we want to make a fun video and we really don’t want all the kids in the background wearing masks. We want to use this video for several years and we really don’t want to remember the pandemic.”
Ewert also reported that they are moving closer to finalizing plans to make a land bank. The bank will consist of available properties in Chanute.
“Working at a bank, we always have customers come in asking about housing that is available,” she said. “This will be a way for us to bring attention to the places that are available and hopefully bring people to Chanute.”
In other business, Ewert said that only 60-70 percent of people in Chanute have filled out their census.
“It’s extremely important we get everyone to fill out their census. We depend on federal funding and for each census left unfilled we are just leaving money on the table,” Ewert said.
She told the board that every chance she gets, she is posting Census reminders on social media.
“We are living in a time where I can’t really hand out fliers. People don’t want to touch anything because of the pandemic, so we are left using social media to get the word out,” she said.
Godinez said he was hoping to speak with City Manager Todd Newman about the property located at 3 W. Main that was given to them by the City.
He said he painted the outside of the building last weekend and has had several people ask him about the building.
“The only problem is there is a wall that they want to know is structurally sound. There has been some interest in the property, with people wanting to make apartments out of the two rooms upstairs,” he said. “I plan on speaking with Todd in the near future to see if they would be willing to help us out with making sure the wall is sound and check on a few other things in the building.”
Godinez said CRDA is currently paying $2,200 a year on insurance for the building and it would be nice to get it off of their books and get a new business in town.
Godinez said Chanute has been named the top choice for a new business that is currently making products in Mexico, but would not name the business.
“We’re waiting for the pandemic to end to get everything finalized, but we are this company’s top choice and it will bring new jobs to Chanute,” he said. “They are wanting to make their products here in the US.”
Chanute Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism Executive Director Jane Brophy reported that they will be holding a forum for the upcoming election on Oct. 29. She also noted that Trivia Night has been cancelled, but they are hoping to hold it in the upcoming months.
Boatwright reported that Artist Alley has been cancelled, but they are hoping to have the Spook parade in October and the Christmas parade in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.