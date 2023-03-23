MATT RESNICK
Former county attorney employee Karen Mendoza refuted County Attorney Linus Thuston’s assertion that she returned after retirement last year to add her signature to a number of checks from Thuston’s office. Thuston made the claim before county commissioners on March 14.
“We were able to get Karen, because she was still on the signature card, to come back once last year and sign checks so that we could send checks to the treasurer (and) everyone who was supposed to get them,” Thuston said, explaining difficulties his office encountered with a dual signature account, through which cash from his office flows.
An open records request revealed that Mendoza’s final date of employment with the county was April 22, 2022. The Tribune has obtained bank records that seem to contradict Mendoza’s claim that she returned on one occasion post-retirement for training purposes only, and did not add her signature to the checks mentioned by Thuston.
According to bank records from Community National Bank & Trust, Mendoza’s signature appears on eight checks signed on April 25, 2022 – three days after her official retirement date – totaling approximately $18,000. In addition to a Letter to the Editor that appeared in Thursday’s edition of The Tribune, Mendoza also sent an email to County Commissioner Nic Galemore denying that she had signed checks after her retirement.
“I have not signed any checks or any documents since leaving the Neosho County Attorney’s Office,” Mendoza said in the Letter to the Editor. “I only returned to the county attorney’s office to instruct staff member Kathy Ross on how to access the accounting program to complete a deposit.
“I do not appreciate that Linus Thuston made a false statement that implied that I was complicit in the actions stated above.”
Galemore said that he promptly forwarded Mendoza’s email to Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor for review.
The CNB&T records show that two checks made out to Neosho County Centralized Court Payment Center (district court) were in amounts of $14,097.25 and $2,708. Other checks showing Mendoza’s signature and dated April 25 include a restitution payment of $300 to Rachel Debler, a restitution payment in the amount of $30 to Walmart, and refunds for overpayments to Ashlyn Eagle in the amounts of $433 and $67. Two other checks tied to the county attorney’s diversion fund were dispersed to charitable organizations, CASA Foundation and FireEscape Coffeehouse, in the amounts of $291.46 and $287.21.
While all of the checks were signed on April 25, they did not clear the bank until mid- and late-June.
The records also show that Thuston made a deposit into the county attorney’s trust account of $38,294.18 on June 10, 2022. This has also been a point of contention, as commissioners have essentially demanded that Thuston make a deposit prior to the next meeting due to infrequent deposits to the account. Thuston told The Tribune that he has yet to do so.
Thuston said that the hefty deposit in June derived from money that came into his office from items such as diversion fees, fines and court costs.
“The vast majority of any funds to our office are related to something that is in a diversion agreement,” he said. “Any money that comes through the county attorney’s office goes through the trust account.”
Thuston was unsure if the timing of the deposit coincided with the clearing of the checks two months after they were signed.
“The deposit quite frequently doesn’t always match the checks, because they can be from different time periods,” Thuston said.
In a phone interview, Taylor confirmed that he received the email from Galemore earlier in the week.
“I have a copy of her statement,” Taylor said of Mendoza’s email.
Because county commissioners have sought three years of bank records from the county attorney’s trust account, Taylor said he is waiting to see if Thuston will produce those by the March 28 commission meeting before investigating the matter further. He added that if the information was provided from another source, it may activate the investigation prior to the meeting.
“I don’t have any bank records, so I don’t have probable cause of a crime yet,” he said. “If someone obtains the bank records and it shows that there were signatures from her after her last date, and she says she didn’t sign any — that could be a crime. If so, it will be investigated.”
Taylor questioned why Thuston would provide an elaborate explanation to commissioners on March 14 regarding Mendoza’s signature, only for her to deny it.
“Why would somebody lie about that?” Taylor asked.
Taylor broached the possibility of forgery.
“The only way I can see there being a crime is if her signature was signed without her permission to sign it,” he said.
Taylor does not believe it would be a crime if Mendoza signed the checks after her retirement date.
“It wouldn’t be problematic for her if it was at his request,” Taylor said. “She’s putting her signature on it at the department head’s direction.”
Galemore does not believe he is receiving the full story from Thuston.
“If he said she signed a check then it is on a check somewhere,” he said, adding that Mendoza’s email to him stated that her final day of employment with the county was March 26, 2022. “I think she left on that date and then used up all her vacation and sick leave after that.”
Thuston told The Tribune that Mendoza stopped coming into the county attorney’s office in January 2022. He alleges she later returned to sign the checks in question.
Galemore was also upset that Thuston successfully added Ross’ name to the trust account signature card on March 15.
During the March 14 meeting, Galemore told Thuston that he disapproved of him adding names to the signature card until he obliged commissioners’ request for the bank statements. Galemore said he was promptly apprised of Thuston’s actions by County Treasurer Sydney Ball.
“Linus added (Kathy Ross’) name to the account the day after the meeting,” Galemore said, “after being directed not to.”
Thuston told The Tribune that he is confident that those are Mendoza’s signatures.
“My guess is that it was a year ago, and she just didn’t remember,” Thuston said.
Thuston showed The Tribune a text he sent to Mendoza dated March 21, 2022, asking if she could stop by the office to train Ross on how to make deposits, and that Mendoza indicated she would be free the following Monday.
Thuston’s recollection is also fuzzy.
“I don’t know if she came by in March and they went over and did the deposit,” Thuston said, “or if (Mendoza) ended up not coming in until April. I don’t know that.”
Thuston claims that Ross told him that she was present when Mendoza signed the checks that were dated April 25.
“I talked to the staff person who worked with her and would have been there, and she said (Mendoza) signed it,” Thuston said of a discussion he said he had with Ross Thursday morning. “I’ve seen her signature fairly frequently for almost 10 years. Whether it was notarizing complaints, signing checks and things of that nature, it certainly appears to be her signature.
“Community National Bank has historically been pretty good about recognizing if signatures don’t match. As frequently happens with all of us, I just don’t think Karen remembered signing the checks.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.