A hearing will be held in December for a Neosho County sheriff candidate who was arrested on domestic battery charges.
Kelly Standley, 51, and Jared Tash, 27, both of St. Paul, will make bond appearances Dec. 1 on charges stemming from an Oct. 16 domestic dispute at their residence. Both face misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, and Standley faces a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery while Tash faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The felony charge against Standley alleges an attempt to impede breathing by covering the victim’s mouth or nose. Deputy Aaron Favela and Sgt. Rian Lahey responded to the disturbance at 7:29 pm Oct. 16 and formal charges were filed Oct. 19.
Standley is running for Neosho County sheriff in the Nov. 3 general election as a Democrat against Undersheriff Greg Taylor, a Republican, who was not involved in the incident response.
Standley previously ran for office as a Libertarian in 2018 for the US Congress 2nd District seat then held by Lynn Jenkins after switching from the Democrat Party. Standley received 5.6 percent of the vote while Republican Steve Watkins defeated Democrat Paul Davis by a margin of less than 1 percent of the votes.
