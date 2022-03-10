MATT RESNICK
Allegations of physical and mental abuse against a child have been levied against Humboldt-based ANW Special Education Co-op and USD 413’s preschool at Lincoln Early Learning Center.
Key components of the concerns previously became public during two December USD 413 Board of Education meetings.
The district has been in a longstanding partnership with the co-op, which provides services for special education students.
At its regular meeting Dec. 6, the board harshly critiqued the services of the co-op. Board members were on the brink of calling a vote to give Superintendent Kellen Adams authorization to begin formal proceedings to split with ANW.
The board ultimately called a special meeting as it set out to resolve the matter. The Dec. 13 special meeting opened with citizen Jessie Smith speaking during the public forum. Due to incidents she alleged occurred against her preschool-aged daughter during the 2020-21 school year, Smith implored the board to dissolve its partnership with ANW.
Smith said the incidents that allegedly occurred against her daughter were significant enough to eventually relocate to a different district. She also said that not enough had been done to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
“There are constant issues within USD 413 and ANW Co-op,” she said at the special meeting. “You guys may not want the public to know, so let’s face it and be honest. It’s time for a change.”
Allegations of abuse
In an exclusive interview with The Tribune on Wednesday, Smith shed further light on the events surrounding her allegations of physical and emotional abuse inflicted on her daughter by a former ANW Co-op instructor working at LELC. The name of the instructor is being withheld from the article due to an ongoing criminal investigation currently in the hands of Neosho County Deputy Attorney Stephen Young.
ANW Co-op Interim Director Sheila Coronado confirmed with The Tribune that the co-op previously launched an internal investigation into the allegations.
LELC Principal Carla Nothern also confirmed the ANW Co-op instructor was in place at LELC for the 2020-21 school year.
Smith indicated she felt that she was kept in the dark for too long by ANW, but also noted that she didn’t feel USD 413 was helpful during her daughter’s ordeal.
Timeline
Smith told The Tribune that she was unaware that the alleged abuse had occurred against her daughter until months later.
Smith said she received an email from the school district on March 22, 2021, informing her that her daughter’s teacher was being placed on administrative leave. The email did not provide any further details.
“Nobody said why, what — nothing,” Smith said. “Just that she was no longer going to be at the school. So I never thought anything different of it.”
It was not until May 24 that Smith was informed of the extent of the alleged abuse suffered by her daughter. But it wasn’t USD 413 or the co-op who divulged those details, Smith said, but rather an unaffiliated third-party.
“I was told that she (the teacher) had put her hands on my child,” Smith said, “and that my child was not the only student that she had done things to.”
Smith said that she then reached out to paraprofessionals she knew personally from her daughter’s classroom, and that they confirmed multiple incidents between the teacher and Smith’s daughter had taken place at LELC.
“I learned of incidents (occurring) more than once that had taken place with my daughter, where the teacher would grab her by her hair and pull her back into line,” Smith said, also adding that due to a disability, her daughter can get easily distracted.
“And she felt the best way to get (my daughter) back in line was to grab her by her ponytail and pull her back into line.”
Smith said she came to believe the alleged physical incidents happened on numerous occasions.
“She did that in the hallway, she did it during class time, anytime she needed to get (my daughter’s) attention, she felt the need to do it by pulling my daughter’s hair,” Smith said.
Smith also believes that her daughter and other students in the class were on the receiving end of verbal abuse from the teacher.
“Not only did she do those types of things, but she screamed at the kids,” Smith said. “I was told by more than one person that she would talk to the children like they were in the military — and they were not to speak when they were not supposed to. So she wasn’t only physically abusive to the children, I feel like she was also mentally and verbally abusive to them.”
Smith said she began noticing discernible differences in the overall demeanor of her daughter, and that she spoke with other parents with kids from the same classroom who did as well.
“But they weren’t really sure what was happening, and obviously didn’t think it had anything to do with school,” Smith said.
Further alarming Smith in late May 2021, she learned that neither USD 413 or ANW Co-op had reported the teacher to the Kansas Department of Children and Families or to the police to investigate the allegations. Coronado told The Tribune that ANW did self-report the allegations to DCF.
Smith said she personally filed a report with DCF on May 25, 2021, and provided a statement to a Chanute Police detective two days later.
“I gave him everything I had learned within those few days,” she said.
Smith said around that same timeframe, she discussed the matter with then-ANW Director Doug Tressler. Smith said Tressler told her that the co-op had conducted its own investigation. Smith told The Tribune that she does not believe that to be the case.
“They spoke to (their) lawyer, who advised them they didn’t even need to let go of (the teacher) for the situation,” Smith said, adding that Tressler himself told her that. “I just felt they didn’t really take it as seriously as I guess it should be taken.” Tressler resigned from ANW in the fall of 2021 and now holds a position within the Kansas State Department of Education.
Smith believes she was the lone party to lodge a formal complaint with DCF.
“They didn’t file a DCF report or contact the police — I just felt like it was a big ol’ cover-up,” Smith said. “If not for all those things the third party had told me, I still to this day would have never known that anything happened to my child.”
Smith said the report she filed with a local DCF representative didn’t make any headway, and she was told it did not fit their criteria for abuse and that the allegations fell into a gray area since it did not entail broken bones or visible bruises.
Smith also felt it was unacceptable that neither she nor any other parent in the classroom had been notified of the situation until months after the alleged incidents occurred.
Nothern could not confirm whether LELC administrators acted on the allegations.
“You know, Matt, I wish I could talk more, but I have been told that we need everything to go through (district PR director) Jared (Wheeler) or (superintendent) Kellen (Adams) on this situation,” Nothern told The Tribune Wednesday. “So I really can’t tell you any more.”
Adams previously discussed the topic of his administration’s safety concerns in regard to ANW Co-op services, but declined to divulge details of anything related to Smith’s allegations, calling it a personnel matter.
Chain of command
Smith said she took the appropriate steps in addressing the issue, but kept coming up empty with USD 413 and ANW.
“I spoke with Doug (Tressler), which got me nowhere,” she said, adding that she also brought the issue to the attention of the USD 413 Board of Education. “The school board didn’t give me a whole lot, because they wanted me to follow the proper channels.
“I didn’t actually get to speak with Principal Nothern until July 15,” Smith said. “So from there, I kind of learned what USD 413 was able to do. Unfortunately, since it was not their employee, they didn’t do a whole lot.”
Due to ongoing tensions between USD 413 and ANW Co-op, Smith indicated that she felt like a pawn in their battle.
“I was just kind of thrown in the middle, like, ‘Oh, we don’t like each other, so figure it out — see what you find out (on your own).’ I didn’t get help from anybody,” she said.
ANW response
In attendance at the special board meeting in December was Interim ANW Director Sheila Coronado. Coronado staunchly defended the co-op against biting criticism made by the USD 413 Board of Education and administrators. Coronado also previously refuted comments by Adams that safety was a concern with ANW staff, and that all allegations had been properly addressed.
Smith does not believe that to be the case with ANW.
“Doug just told me what Doug wanted me to hear,” she said of Tressler. “And pretty much said, ‘Oh, sorry (USD 413’s) paras didn’t report it,’ and we didn’t report it, so what do you want me to do now?’ Which is wrong.”
Smith said she was made aware that one or more of the paras from the classroom complained via email, eventually prompting visits from ANW’s LELC site coordinator Lynette Brunghardt, which Smith said did not result in positive change. That resulted in the paras taking the issue directly to Nothern, according to Smith.
“After sending numerous emails (to ANW), they made a notebook and wrote down every incident they felt was inappropriate and took that notebook to Mrs. Nothern,” Smith said. “From there, she took it to the (USD 413) superintendents and they made the decision to remove (the teacher) from the building.”
During a phone interview with The Tribune Wednesday, Coronado reiterated her position regarding safety concerns among ANW staff. She added that the allegations were investigated by ANW’s administrative staff and that they self-reported the allegations to DCF.
“As far as I know, they (DCF) couldn’t substantiate anything,” Coronado said.
Coronado said that upon receiving the report from USD 413 containing the allegations, the teacher was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.
“She was never allowed back in the classroom after the allegations,” Coronado said.
Coronado declined to provide the name of the teacher, saying that it was a personnel matter. Additionally, names are not attached with corresponding personnel moves on ANW’s public board meeting minutes.
USD 413 response
While Smith reserved her heaviest concerns for ANW Co-op, she didn’t absolve USD 413.
“Obviously I wish they would have contacted DCF or contacted me or the police department,” Smith said. “I just felt like they let (my daughter) fall through the cracks in that sense.”
Smith said Adams apologized for not contacting her.
“Kellen even said to (me), ‘I’m sorry, it didn’t even cross my mind at that point, I just wanted (the teacher) out of the school,’” Smith said.
Smith noted that she was grateful they eventually apprised her of the situation, but only after much effort and time was expended.
“Initially, they were hard to get information out of,” she said. “I think they were scared of getting sued (by) ANW Co-op. Once they knew I talked to ANW and I did the steps they thought I should have done — they’ve been very helpful since.”
Smith also noted she was rebuffed early on by the USD 413 BOE.
“I’m very bull-headed, and I just kind of skipped everybody and went straight to the board,” she said, at which point, she was directed to follow the appropriate chain of command. “Which I respect. But it was like, you know, I think this is very serious, and I’m eventually going to end up back with you anyway. So, why won’t you talk to me?
“I had to go through their chain of command, which is fine because Mrs. Nothern did great for me.”
The slowness of action irritated Smith.
“(The teacher) had been gone since March and I didn’t find out until May, so it’s like — I’m already so far behind,” she said, adding that the teacher began instructing her daughter’s class in August 2020. “And I didn’t find out until May of 2021, so it’s like, how long had this been going on?”
Smith felt the district didn’t rise to the occasion and adhere to its “Students First” motto.
“I know they were trying to save their own butts,” she said. “But I just felt like for ‘Students First,’ I didn’t really get a ‘Hey, let’s take care of our kids.’”
Smith said she was initially able to get in touch with board president Cassie Cleaver, who redirected her to fellow board member Brad LaRue. LaRue is USD 413’s appointed ANW representative, making him a member of the ANW Co-op board.
“(LaRue) reiterated with me that I had to speak with (Nothern), because she was the low man on the totem pole,” Smith said.
“As a parent, knowing that all of them have children, I wanted them to see where I was coming from,” Smith said. “I wish they would have put me in a room with everybody and had a discussion. That’s what I wanted.
“But they pretty much said ‘No, I’m sorry, we have a chain of command; I want you to respect that chain of command — you have to start here. And if you’re not okay with the way it went, then you can go up to the next (person).’ I felt like I had every door shut in my face. And I said that to Kellen numerous times.”
Since the teacher was not a USD 413 employee, Smith believes Adams’ hands were tied to an extent.
“I respect that he has to think of everybody,” Smith said.
Smith referred to her daughter’s plight as a parent’s worst nightmare, and by getting her daughter’s story out, she hopes positive change can be made.
“I don’t want any kid or family to have to go through what we went through,” she said. “I feel like the whole cat-and-mouse game that I’ve been playing is completely unfair when my daughter was the victim.”
Smith added that she’s hopeful the teacher under investigation will never again be allowed in a classroom.
Despite the abuse allegations, and with the knowledge that the teacher in question had been permanently removed, Smith was willing to remain in the district and enroll her daughter at LELC for the start of the current school year. She said that Nothern was accommodating at the onset of the school year, as far as taking her daughter’s overall comfort level into consideration.
“I checked in a lot with Mrs. Nothern and with (my daughter’s) teacher,” Smith said. “They were very good about letting me know that things were going to be different — (Nothern) was going to be in classrooms more often, paying attention to things. I feel like USD 413 did good about that, even after the problem, trying to help me feel better about sending (my daughter) there.”
Even with the new-found effort on the district’s part, Smith only kept her daughter enrolled for roughly a month.
“(She) declined a whole lot in speech and things,” Smith said, noting that her daughter was very reserved at the beginning of the school year.
“We felt like maybe it’s too hard for her to walk in there every day. Maybe she wonders every day if this teacher is going to come back. So we decided as a family that it was time to go.”
Smith said it was a difficult decision to leave her hometown.
“I have an older daughter, so to pull her from all of her friends, our family, our hometown, it was hard,” she said, “but it’s been the best decision we could have ever made.”
Lingering effects
Smith said her daughter has sensory difficulties due to her disability.
“My child’s sensory issue is her hair,” Smith said. “So for her to pull (my daughter’s) hair has been traumatic. She didn’t like me to brush her hair, but I can’t even use my hands to pull my daughter’s hair up anymore without her screaming bloody murder.”
Smith says she wishes the two entities had a better understanding of the toll the alleged abuse had on her daughter.
“I wish they had come to me and said, “Hey, look, we messed up. Something’s happened to your child — we want you to know about it; how can we make this right? What can we do to help you?’” Smith said of ANW Co-op. “I just felt like they thought … we’ll just remove this teacher and pretend this never happened. And to me that’s not fair, because they didn’t know what was happening at home. They didn’t see the side of me struggling with how can I help my kid? My kid’s having issues, what am I doing wrong? And I blamed myself. They never took that into consideration.”
Smith said she has not ruled out a civil lawsuit after the criminal case resolves.
“If that’s the step I have to take to make a change, to get them to take it seriously to never do this again, that is a step I’m willing to take,” Smith said, again noting that her issue is more with ANW than the school district.
