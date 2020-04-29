GREG LOWER
Healthcare workers in Chanute received recognition from a Topeka-area girl who is making bracelets for heroes.
Chloe Suddarth has sent more than 560 woven bracelets to healthcare, postal and other essential workers still on the job during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She plans to send 300 more soon, including those to healthcare workers in Washington state and New York.
“I wanted to just do something nice,” Chloe, 10, said.
Chloe was a fourth-grade student at Burlingame Elementary before the pandemic hit and closed Kansas schools. She has sent bracelets to Overland Park and to Osage and Shawnee counties.
“Mainly, they’ve mostly been local,” her mother Traci Suddarth said.
The bracelets sent to Chanute came because of a personal connection. Traci is an alumna of Neosho County Community College and a friend of baseball coach Steve Murry, whose daughter is a physician’s assistant at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Clinic.
Chloe’s father Randy Suddarth is also from Yates Center.
Chloe said she taught herself how to make the bracelets, and Traci said she can make about 50 in a couple of hours.
The first bracelets went out April 2. The 25 sent to NMRMC were a surprise for Murry’s daughter Mallori Jacks.
“She didn’t know they were coming,” Traci said.
Chloe has received a craft store gift card for materials and people have sent monetary donations for postage. She was featured Tuesday evening on television station WIBW’s Good Kids segment.
“Her dad and I are extremely proud of her,” Traci said.
Chloe’s social media page is at www.facebook.com/Bracelets-for-Heros and people can send donations to her in care of her parents at 121W. Fremont Ave, Burlingame, KS 66413.
