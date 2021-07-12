GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners approved testing a return of the city’s voluntary demolition program during Monday evening’s meeting.
City Manager Todd Newman said it is possible that the city could have the allowable number of properties in the program by the end of the week. He said he has gotten a lot of calls about the return of the program.
The program, which has been used periodically before, provides agreements with the city for demolition of dilapidated single-family residences.
Approval Monday evening is for a test period of five structures.
The agreements allow a property owner to demolish one structure per year under the program. Mayor Jacob LaRue said he would have liked to carry the program over a longer period, and Newman said it may come back to the commission after five structures are signed up.
In other business, commissioners approved the closure of Evergreen Avenue between Main Street and K-39 from 8 am to 2 pm Sept. 25 for Howard’s Hot Rod Car Club to hold its annual car show.
Commissioners also approved resolutions to find properties at 1212 S. Garfield, owned by Eric Byers; 1320 S. Plummer, owned by Ross H. Abbuehl; 221 W. Hickory, owned by Helen Smith; 222 S. Kansas, owned by Ronald and Veronica Simmons; and 218 E. 12th, owned by Janae Brooksher, in violation of city code.
Commissioners took no action but had a discussion with city resident Chester Williams about fiber optic broadband expansion. They responded to questions about the utility’s income, expenses, and the five-year plan to expand service.
During commissioner comments, Commissioner Tim Fairchild asked about the timeline for the sewer plant construction and water treatment project and how they could impact utility rates.
Newman said planning for the sewer treatment plant will be done in 2022 and construction will not start until 2023. Officials will use this year to determine current inflow, so construction cannot start sooner.
Fairchild said that the process is too slow, and inflation will impact construction costs by the time building starts. But Newman said the project for the freshwater treatment clarifiers will be faster. He expects the study to be done by the end of this year, so construction can begin at the start of 2022.
Fairchild also said he would like to see the budget have a measurable target of cash reserves. Commissioners discussed how reserves helped Chanute get through the February cold snap while other cities had to borrow to pay utility bills.
In his comments, Commissioner Phil Chaney expressed concern about the way the city valuation changed with little notice, and a lack of communication with the county about it.
