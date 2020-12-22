At Monday’s Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees monthly meeting, Dr. Brian Inbody, president, apprised the board of SPARK funding the college has received.
Neosho County SPARK funds of $2,300 will be used for streaming equipment. Fan participation will be limited for the spring semester so streaming will be important to student athletes, their families and fans.
From State Spark funds, a substantial check was received earlier this semester, but there were some “left over” funds that must be expended before December 31, and other costs were solicited. On Monday, NCCC received $250,000 to help offset these costs, Inbody said.
“Our costs were more than that, but this took care of the lion’s share of the expenses,” he said.
After a public hearing, the Board of Trustees approved and renewed the college’s support of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program with the City of Chanute and County of Neosho through December 31, 2022.
Inbody noted two new programs have been publicly announced, Industrial Maintenance Technology, where students learn to install, maintain and repair equipment used in the manufacturing process, and Aerostructures, a program that prepares people to work in the aerospace industry, manufacturing parts for aircraft.
Inbody revealed that Paralegal will be the first new program offered in fall 2021 as part of the $2.25 million Title III grant received in October. It prepares students for a successful career as a paralegal performing legal work such as drafting documents, conducting legal research, and organizing legal files.
The board also:
• Approved the Emergency Leave Policy.
• Approved the bid from Dales Sheet Metal, Inc. of Iola, for the installation of a Fujitsu VRF system in the two new lab spaces and one classroom space within the Neosho County Career and Technology Center at a cost of $20,938.74.
Each month the Senior Administrators choose one employee from nominations collected from the community, students and fellow employees for the Ben Smith Service Award. This month’s recipient is Alex Myers, HVAC Instructor. He will receive a trophy and a $500 stipend.
In personnel:
Resignations:
• Noe Hernandez, head track/cross country coach.
• Stacie Becker, custodian.
• James “Buzz” Godinez, safety officer (PT) – Chanute campus.
• Cambria Krentz, administrative assistant for the dean - Ottawa & Online Campus-PT.
Hires:
• Anne Marie Foley, Sociology Instructor.
• Trey Bruton, head track/cross country coach.
• Robin Wulf, administrative technical assistant for the CFO.
