A second place finish at regionals secured a trip to the 4A State debate tournament where Chanute High School teams will engage in a round robin competition against seven other schools for the state title.
Earning that chance to compete today and Saturday at the KSHSAA event in Fort Scott is a four-speaker debate team from CHS and two two-speaker debate teams.
The four-speaker team members are Alex Rodriquez, Noah Cunningham and alternate Brayden Oliver, who will take the negative stance for all the rounds; and team members Emma Atherton, Britin Hanna and alternate Cadence Reed who will take the affirmative stance on all rounds.
The two-speaker teams of Breuana DuVal and Braden Tomlinson, and Nathan Matlock and Carson Cuesta will debate the affirmative and negative sides at the competition.
Over the course of this season, CHS teams had a lot to celebrate.
“We went to eight tournaments (and) took third place one time, second place two times, and first place five times,” said Coach Chase Reed. A second-place finish at the southern regional division made them one of four teams to advance.
The topic for policy debate this year is arms sales. The affirmative team will argue that the United States should substantially reduce direct commercial sales and foreign military sales of arms from the US. The negative team will argue to maintain arms sales to other countries.
Reed said the teams took a different approach when preparing this year in that they all researched and argued the same case area. While that made it easier for opponents to prepare and challenge the CHS teams, it didn’t outweigh the advantage of their depth of research and being super-prepared.
“Our affirmative that we’ve been running (with all team members working on the same position), we’ve gotten really, really good at that one case area,” Reed said.
There was also a philosophical shift in the end goal this year.
As team members began preparing, Reed told them that “wins aren’t everything.”
“We don’t pursue wins, we pursue truth, which means we don’t fabricate things in rounds for a win. We seek truth, not wins.” So, he continued, “If they want to win in an ethical way, they better do research and construct good arguments.”
That position exacts a cost.
Besides class time in debate and afternoon practices, they end up doing more work outside of school and on weekends.
“They easily double their academic hours,” Reed said, and spend 12-hour Saturdays competing in tournaments. “Sometimes, I’m like, what kids would ever want to do debate, honestly?”
The answer lies in the process.
“They know they are preparing for life. (They learn) a lot of skills that will help them down the road, things like reading, writing, critical thinking, public speaking and listening,” Reed said.
The oddity is the result from this approach, he added. They’ve accumulated a lot of wins this year.
Reed said he’s thankful to have had Isaac Robinson as his assistant this year to help with preparation and share the load at tournaments.
“My expertise is in debate. He has a degree in political science and is outstanding and encouraging,” Reed said.
