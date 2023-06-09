OTTAWA - Trustees of Neosho County Community College met at the Ottawa Campus to end the 2022-23 academic year.
The trustees toured the campus Thursday afternoon, including the state of the parking lot which is due for resurfacing and striping next week. Ottawa employees had the chance to attend the board meeting.
Trustees rescheduled their next meeting to noon July 13 and their following meeting, which will be at the Mitchell Career and Technical Center, 4101 S. Ross Lane, to noon Aug. 10. They rescheduled their October meeting to Oct. 17.
Trustees approved renewal of athletic, employee health and dental insurance.
Athletic insurance is a flat renewal with no increase in cost to cover student athletic injury.
Full time employees will have no out-of-pocket costs for the single health insurance plan and those with families will pay the same as last year. NCCC will stay with its current Blue Cross/Blue Shield traditional insurance and absorb the $172,000 increase for the single plan. The board also will absorb the $55,000 increase for the family help.
Dental health will increase 1.7 percent or 59 cents per month for employees. Family coverage will have an increase of up to $2 per month.
Trustees gave annual approval to the student handbook and wrote off $92,424 in delinquent student accounts from December through June. They cancelled $9,864 in uncashed checks dated between May 2017 and June 2021.
The board approved amending the 2022-23 budget to authorize spending unanticipated revenue for Postsecondary Technical Education.
President Brian Inbody reported enrollment for the fall semester is up 15 percent overall to 8,229 credit hours and 866 students. Enrollment for the Chanute campus is up 23.92 percent and online enrollment is up 17.3 percent. Inbody also reported on upcoming summer projects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.