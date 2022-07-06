MATT RESNICK
The USD 413 Foundation has set the bar high for its Fourth Annual Garage Sale fundraiser, set for next week at Central Park Pavilion.
The event aims to raise funds from the sale of community donations to go towards teaching and student supplies and school grants. USD 413 Foundation President Cassie Cleaver said she’s hopeful they can match or exceed last year’s robust effort, which netted approximately $10,000.
Donations will be accepted next Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 5 pm. The garage sale will take place Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 8 am to noon.
“Last year, we raised about three-quarters of our budget for school supplies with this one fundraiser. So it’s a really good money-maker,” Cleaver said.
USD 413 teachers are encouraged to volunteer for the event, Cleaver said. The number of hours they volunteer directly corresponds with the amount of proceeds they receive toward teacher grants that can then be spent toward their classrooms. Three hours of volunteer time equals $100, 5 hours is $200, and 20 hours or more gets them $500.
“The more they volunteer, the more money they get toward their class,” Cleaver said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s a good way for them to get money into their classroom and still help with school supplies.”
Cleaver said a wide assortment of items will be available for purchase, including things such as furniture and wedding dresses.
“We already have two storage units full of stuff,” she said, noting that the Foundation has items stockpiled and accepts donations year-round. “So we’ll bring in all the stuff we’ve already got donated, then we’ll accept more donations. So it’s going to be a huge sale.”
Those donating items will be issued a tax receipt upon request. Cleaver also said community members are welcome to volunteer, but should contact her in advance at 620-212-1151.
“We’ll take anybody’s money or time for a good cause,” she said.
Cleaver is grateful to the City of Chanute for allowing the Foundation to utilize the air conditioned venue for the event.
USD 413 Foundation Vice President Jeff Schoenberger is also looking forward to the sale.
“This sale only happens from the generous donations from fellow USD 413 teachers, staff and members of the community,” he said. “Every year we have set a new (fundraising) record, and hope to again this year.”
