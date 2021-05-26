MATT RESNICK
Royster Middle School has officially gone viral.
The school has achieved the status via TikTok. The Chinese-owned video-sharing social media platform is a smash hit with the younger generation, and is utilized to make short-form videos. Video themes range from education to comedy to dance. Average video duration is between 15 seconds to a minute.
The school has produced roughly 45 TikTok videos for its page #RoysterProud, and has a robust 3,975 followers. The total view-count for all its videos is 2.3 million, with two of the videos comprising approximately 99 percent of that tally.
One of the Royster videos is currently sitting at 1.6 million views and climbing. That video features seventh grader Kris Harding sinking an NBA-range 3-point buzzer-beater, then posing during a Royster hoops contest this past winter. A Hip Hop song is mixed into the video, as Harding’s teammates mob him in celebration.
Another of the videos, with north of 600,000 views, features a trio of Royster students running full steam ahead on a bounce-house obstacle course. The students are wearing vests with bungee cords attached, and are abruptly whipped backwards at breakneck speed. Sound effects were again added to the video, which was filmed during the school’s Testapalooza week. Entertainment such as this was arranged during Testapalooza week, in order to make the mundane week of standardized testing more exciting for students.
While Royster Principal Don Epps is featured in many of the videos, the school’s TikTok mastermind is library assistant Dawne Burchett.
“My whole thought process was, ‘The kids are going to love this,’” Burchett told The Tribune. “My goal is to bring attention to the school in a positive way.”
Burchett said she believes the filming of the TikTok videos has cultivated a camaraderie amongst students and has boosted overall morale.
“To know they’ve gone viral on two different videos makes them feel kind of cool,” she said.
Burchett said she’s been a TikTok junkie for more than a year, and has incorporated elements from other videos into Royster’s TikTok productions.
“I watch and see things that were popular, and ask ‘How can we do this at Royster, and make it relate to something that’s going on in middle school?’” Burchett explained, noting she shoots the videos using a school-issued iPad. “So I get these ideas, find the students that will do them with me, and just kind of go from there.”
Burchett noted that one of her favorite RMS TikTok productions was made on Star Wars Day (May 4, aka May the Fourth Be with You).
“The cool thing about it was our band was playing the Star Wars theme,” she said. “So I recorded that with the video. I just enjoy little things like that.”
Burchett said Royster students not only star in the videos, but also assist with the editing and creative process.
“They’ll give me ideas about what to say in the video caption,” she said. “I will tell them two or three ideas and let them pick, so they definitely feel like they’re a part of it.”
Burchett said she enjoys working for Principal Epps, who strongly encourages creativity.
“There’s never a bad day working with him; his energy is too contagious,” she said. “Everything he does is to bring attention to the school. His whole goal is to put a positive spin on things, and to get the kids to buy into that.”
Epps adoringly refers to Burchett as the “Queen of TikTok.”
“She’s the hippest person in our school and knows exactly what’s trending,” he said. “She knows how to interact with kids, and lets them lead the way and be the stars of it. The kids really respect her and want to be around her.”
Epps noted Burchett’s greatest attributes are her energy and creativity.
“Oh my gosh, she’s creative,” he said. “And she wholeheartedly cares about the kids.”
Epps said everything about the TikTok production process is positive.
“It’s kindness, and kids being themselves,” he said. “Royster was already pretty popular on social media (Twitter and Instagram), but TikTok took it to another level.”
