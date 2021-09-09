MATT RESNICK
The Gating Committee met Wednesday for the fourth time since the start of the school year, revealing the latest information on USD 413 COVID-19 numbers Thursday morning.
The Gating Committee is composed of USD 413 administrators and several other individuals affiliated with the Neosho County Health Department and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
The group huddles on a weekly basis and reviews the latest COVID-19 data as it pertains to USD 413 students and staff. Their previous meeting last week resulted in the district reverting back to a districtwide mandatory mask measure.
Superintendent Kellen Adams cited a marked 6.7 percent decrease in attendance from the same time period a year earlier. The decrease was primarily due to ballooning close-contact exposure numbers within the mask-optional environment, with those individuals subject to quarantine or modified quarantine restrictions.
Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the district has reported 51 COVID-19 cases and 367 close-contact exposures, the latter figure representing 18.5 percent of the total student population.
The data released from the Gating Committee meeting revealed three new positive cases between the dates of Sept. 1-7, two students and one staff member. From that, nine students and one staff member were exposed.
The data showed that five students and one staff member were exposed in a home/daycare setting; three students were exposed in a classroom setting; and one student was exposed in a breakfast/lunch setting.
During that seven-day period, a total of 111 COVID-19 tests were administered to K-12 students, with two coming back positive.
Despite nine students having been exposed during that period, the data shows that zero tests were administered for those close-contact individuals, with two students declining testing.
According to Adams, Gating Committee criteria differs from last year as far as how it impacts student learning and instruction.
“The Gating Committee criteria last year was related to whether or not schools should be open, or should they pivot to hybrid — or perhaps, remote,” Adams said. “Now, it’s pretty much universally accepted we are going to have face-to-face instruction. So a lot of those metrics went away.”
Adams said the COVID-19 data ascertained from Gating Committee meetings is instead used to make others types of decisions.
“What we are using our Gating Committee for is to make decisions on things such as do we allow household contacts (to be on district premises)? Are we going to mandate masks? Those kinds of things.”
Adams is confident the district’s newly-implemented masking mandate, begun Sept. 7, will slow the spread of the virus.
“I would definitely like to believe the masking mandate will drive all of our numbers down,” he said.
NCHD tight-lipped on procedure
When reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr refused to divulge the names of others who represent NCHD at Gating Committee meetings with USD 413.
Starr said she has been present and invites other staff, depending on who’s available. She indicated one of her nurses was “on” with her at Wednesday’s Gating Committee meeting, but declined to divulge the nurse’s identity, and gave no reason as to why the identity cannot be made public.
“I didn’t say I can’t (reveal the identity); I said I won’t,” Starr said. “Nope, there’s not a reason.”
As to what NCHD does with the information gleaned from the Gating Committee meetings, Starr also refused to answer that question and abruptly disconnected the call.
Adams told The Tribune after the first Gating Committee meeting that in addition to his team, five individuals were present from NMRMC and two from NCHD.
Franks on 413 mask mandate
NMRMC CEO Dennis Franks, also a member of the USD 413 Board of Education, told The Tribune that the district is “doing it the way they should do it” and in a piecemeal manner.
“There are several variables that are being looked at to decide if that is going to be the right thing to do,” he said. “And there’s lots of people working on that. Each week it’s being looked at. So I think from my perspective, (we’re) doing the right thing.”
Franks said the district “had a little spike” and is “in masks now.”
“The Gating Committee is looking at all the data that’s coming in,” he said. “They’re making sure that everything that needs to be done, is done — if things go wrong. I think at this point, at least we’re doing that. And that’s a good thing.”
Franks said the board looks to adhere to CDC and KDHE COVID-19 protocols.
“I believe that masks should be worn,” he said. “If the CDC and KDHE are telling us that, then that’s what we ought to be doing.”
Editor’s note: Gating Committee data reflects a 10-day period, while exposure data reflects a seven-day period.
