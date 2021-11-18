GREG LOWER
Trustees for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center continued their bond-refinance process at Thursday’s meeting.
The board approved a resolution to issue bonds in 2022. When complete, the hospital will have refinanced all its previous bonds with enough savings to issue additional bonds for capital improvements.
In other business, the board approved Home Health bylaws with no changes, recommendations from the MEC/Credentials Committee, and the proposed 2022 medical staff schedule.
Financial Officer Katie Tinsley reported that the year-to-date retained earnings compare favorably to the budget by $2.3 million, while operation expenses are over budget by $245,000.
The financial report showed a $1 million net operating loss during October with net revenues of $4 million and operating expenses of $5 million.
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks reported that the hospital received three Guardians of Excellence awards it has not received before. The awards are for employee engagement and patient experience in the clinics and home health agency. Franks said NMRMC is among 250 hospitals that received awards out of 41,000, putting it above 95 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.