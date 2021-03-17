RAY NOLTING
Parsons Sun
OSWEGO — Tiffany Nicole Jakee avoided a two-week jury trial and pleaded no contest Wednesday to an amended charge of second-degree murder and three other counts. If the sentencing recommendation is accepted by the judge, Jakee faces just under 14 years in prison.
Jakee, 30, St. Paul, faced seven charges in Labette County District Court related to events on April 1, 2020, that took the life of her boyfriend, William Alex Treiber, 30, also of St. Paul. She was charged with first-degree murder, an off-grid felony. She was also charged with failing to stop at an accident involving death or personal injury, a mid-level felony, and two counts of aggravated endangering a child, both low-level felonies. Jakee was also charged with two misdemeanors and a traffic infraction. Domestic battery and driving under the influence were the misdemeanors and driving left of center in a no-passing zone was the infraction.
The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the fatal car-pedestrian accident that took Treiber’s life. According to the KHP, the accident occurred at 9:17 pm April 1, 2020, on US-59 about four-tenths of a mile south of US-400 in Parsons.
Jakee was southbound on US-59. She passed another southbound vehicle in a no-passing zone and then drove partially off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder and struck Treiber, who was walking south on that shoulder. Treiber was pronounced dead at the scene. Jakee kept driving south and law enforcement stopped her 2007 Ford Mustang at 25000 Road and arrested her. Blood alcohol testing on her showed .227 at 10:11 pm and .205 at 10:36 pm, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. A driver in Kansas is considered drunk at .08.
In October 2020, Jakee waived her right to a preliminary hearing. A pretrial hearing was set for April 28 and her jury trial was set for two weeks, May 17-28.
On Wednesday in Oswego she pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of driving under the influence.
She pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated endangering a child and DUI. The remaining counts will be dismissed as part of the plea. The murder charge alleges she intentionally murdered Treiber. The difference between first-degree murder and second-degree murder at sentencing is life in prison for one and a minimum term of 147 months (12 1/4 years) for the other.
Judge Fred W. Johnson accepted the plea, found Jakee guilty and scheduled sentencing for April 28 in Parsons.
