GREG LOWER
A former Chanute city commissioner and 33-gallon blood donor who is one of the last independent gas station operators now has a four-legged employee.
Actually, the dog belongs to Leroy Chard’s grandson, Cameron Harris, and is trained to take cash from customers and take back their change.
Bell, a blue heeler-Jack Russell terrier mix, is a year-old rescue. Harris said she has done the trick for six to eight months, and it took a couple of days to train her.
He adopted Bell in mid-June 2021 and trained her in basic commands from the start. Of course, Bell does not handle coins, checks or credit cards and needs help to open the office door. She takes bills to the cash register for a treat, then takes a bill back in change while her humans take the coins.
She does well around cars and knows not to go into the road, Harris said. She has her favorite customers.
“She’ll lick them to death,” Harris said. “She loves to give kisses.”
The customers also enjoy the trick.
“It’s different for them,” Harris said. “We don’t even see the money any more.”
At right, James Snodgrass gives Bell, a one-year-old dog at the Leroy Chard service station on north Santa Fe, a payment to take to the office.
