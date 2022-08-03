Neosho County Primary: (unofficial results)
County Commission -
Paul Westhoff (I) 508
Joshua E, White 382
Dustie Elsworth 310
Value Them Both amendment
Yes 2,452
No 2,007
4,508 ballots cast Tuesday, 39.79 percent of the total registered voters. Of the ballots, 2,948 were in the Republican primary, or 52.68 percent of the
party affiliates. Of Democrats, 43.87 percent cast 869 ballots and 18.41 percent of non-affiliated or Libertarian voters cast 691 ballots.
In the four Chanute wards, voters cast 2,063 ballots out of 5,976 total registered voters for a 34 percent turnout. Voters in County District 1
cast a total of 1,193 ballots in the race for Neosho County commissioner.
Voters in the four Chanute wards supported the Value Them Both amendment 1,086-969.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked Aug. 2 but will be taken until the close of business Friday. The write-in board went through write-in ballots
today.
Voters cast a total of 257 absentee ballots and 439 in-person early ballots
