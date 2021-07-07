MATT RESNICK
Jared Wheeler is settling in nicely in his new role as USD 413 Public Relations Director. After the district’s longtime PR Director Connie Woodard retired in May, Wheeler was hired and took the reins of the department.
“I’m incredibly excited to be handling public relations for the district,” Wheeler told The Tribune. “I’ve been around public education my entire life, as both of my parents were teachers.”
Wheeler referred to public education as the “silver bullet.”
“It’s the great equalizer, the great opportunity-giver for anyone of any status and stature, anywhere,” said the 2002 Thayer High School alum.
Wheeler described his primary role as connecting the community with the school district.
“My responsibilities, in general, are to make sure that the behaviors and the communication of the district are shared with the community in accessible, accurate, aesthetic and appealing ways,” he said. “My goal is to make sure that the good work our students, teachers and staff are doing is available for public consumption by the community.”
Wheeler said that a few avenues available to accomplish these objectives are his overseeing of the district’s social media and community forums, and technology integration in classrooms.
“Any communication that’s going to the community, it’s my responsibility that it’s accurate and accessible to folks,” he said.
Current projects he’s working on include the implementation of a digital newsletter and streamlining of the district’s social media platforms. The district is also in the process of launching a new website, as well as new apps.
‘Listening tour’
“Right now my biggest responsibility is trying to listen to community members,” he said.
“What do they need to know? What do they feel like they’re under-informed about?”
Wheeler said he will be embarking on an upcoming “listening tour” with different community groups.
“It’s a two-way street, we want to hear from the community as well,” he said. “I want to be a liaison to the community for the school district. I want to make sure that I’m accessible and available to any community members who want to reach out.”
Wheeler said that based off informal feedback, he believes there’s a sense in the community that the district is doing “good things.”
“There are dynamic and vital things happening in every (USD 413) building,” he said. “We just need to communicate those things with efficiency and at a higher volume.”
Wheeler noted that he wants to help the community to feel a sense of pride in their schools.
“We have a blue-ribbon elementary school,” he said. “We have some incredibly innovative and creative teachers. Some really passionate administrators. And I’m not sure that gets communicated, because we all live really busy lives. So I want the community to feel informed and aware of the things that are going on.”
Wheeler said he has the utmost confidence in the district’s administration to accomplish things that are in the best interest of students and staff.
“I think Dr. Adams has proven himself to be an incredibly adept decision-maker,” Wheeler said of Superintendent Kellen Adams. “He is not a person who is going to give you a lot of verbiage and then leave you to wonder if those things are going to come to fruition.”
Leaders lauded
Wheeler said one needs to look no further than the job USD 413 administrators did to keep students safe and in the classrooms during the global health pandemic.
“And they did it with largely little incident,” he said. “If folks are looking for a reason to feel confident in our leadership at the central office and the individual building-level, look back to the last 18 months. Student safety and the capacity for student learning, were constantly kept at the forefront of all the decisions that were made.”
Prior to his arrival at USD 413, Wheeler spent the previous two years as a communications instructor at Fort Scott Community College. Before landing at FSCC he taught communications and philosophy at Independence Community College, and was the school’s Director of Online Learning.
“I’ve always been involved in some sort of work trying to help folks understand difficult to complex things in the most accessible ways possible,” Wheeler said, “and I’m doing the same thing here.”
While at ICC, Wheeler was awarded a role in 2017 as a featured teacher in the third season of Netflix’s popular docuseries “Last Chance U.” The series follows college football programs that are not in the limelight. For Wheeler’s part, cameras were set up in his classroom on a daily basis.
“That was a wild experience,” he said, noting the show primarily centers on the role of JUCO in the collegiate landscape. “It was a great experience for my new role (with USD 413) because I was working with people who are creative and incredibly detailed. Their mind is always on the story.”
Wheeler has also spent 10 years in ministry, working in both Kansas and Missouri. He received his undergraduate degree from Ozark Christian College and his graduate degree from Portland (Oregon) Seminary.
Wheeler hopes to be in the position of USD 413 PR Director for many years to come.
“I’m excited to tell the stories about our students and educators in a way that inspires hope for our community,” he said. “A public school district for small communities is a mirror and telescope. If schools are strong, we feel better about our community.”
Wheeler and wife, Kara, have three children — Gracie, Judah, and Beckham.
