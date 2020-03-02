ROBERT MAGOBET
SALINA – It was like a dream Saturday, as throngs of Chanute faithful wept tears of happiness as they squeezed tightly in their arms the gladiators who had tried with every bone in their bodies to pull off a feat that had ceased to exist in all of Chanute High School history. The wrestling team had won the State Championship.
Just before the celebration, encouraging words like “stay aggressive, “move him up,” or “go” could be heard from the audience to motivate the state of Kansas’ top high school wrestlers at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, the site of the Kansas State High School Activities Association 4A Championships.
These words and the overall support of coaches and parents played a role in several wrestlers winning matches that led to the hoisting of that coveted State championship trophy in front of the most talented wrestling athletes in Kansas.
Not a dream
Except it wasn’t dream.
In reality, Chanute proved to be the state’s best wrestling program in 4A – hands down. It was the sheer desire to score points on the mat, talent, relentless work ethic, and the encouragement of the CHS parents and fans that helped 10 Blue Comet athletes score a grand total of 151 points en route to CHS’ first State Championship since 1935 (boys’ State basketball championship) and the first state wrestling title in the history of the school. Additionally, this is the first time since 2016 (Brady Vogel) that a CHS individual athlete has placed first at State.
Well behind Chanute for much of two days, Marysville (94 points), Andale (88.5), Tonganoxie (73) and Holton (65) rounded out the top five.
Two State title winners led the way in Chanute’s historical feat.
Winning a State title for the first time, No. 1 state-ranked junior Trent Clements (106 pounds, record 43-1) bested Clay Center Community’s junior Rhett Koppes (42-3), the No. 3 wrestler in the weight class, in an 8-5 decision.
Clements, a three-time qualifier and a two-time placer, said the difference this year was the brotherhood of the team, as everybody held each other accountable and that mentality was in full effect heading into the match.
“Before the match, Coach (Andy) Albright is just doing his best to calm me down, keep my legs under me. I feel like I did a good job of that and not getting too worked up, and I’m just proud of my team. (I) didn’t get too wrapped up in it and now it’s time to celebrate,” Clements said. “It’s the best feeling in the world. I think I’m the luckiest guy, we’re the luckiest team in the world. Not everybody can say we are State champs and I think that’s the best feeling in the world.”
The other State title winner was junior Brayden Dillow (182, 44-1), the No. 2 wrestler in his class, who ousted Concordia’s junior Hunter Schroeder in a 7-3 decision.
Dillow, who cut out junk food and soda in his diet all year, said he just stuck to his game plan that worked all of 2019-20 heading into Saturday.
“I’ve always known I’ve had a good gas tank and throughout that match, I knew as long as I kept pressuring, sticking to my plan, I knew I can do what I do,” Dillow said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a completion; I’d say it’s on to another chapter. I’ve passed a milestone that I’ve turned up and now it’s time to start back over and do it once again. Come Monday, it’s back to work. That’s basically how it feels, it’s like passing a milestone.”
Team effort
The other wrestlers on the team were instrumental in tacking on enough points to put Chanute ahead by a landslide.
Senior Parker Winder (160, 42-4), the state-ranked No. 2 wrestler and most outstanding wrestler at the Regional, was the State runner-up after KC-Piper’s senior Anthony Ferguson, the state-ranked No. 1 wrestler, took control in a 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker match.
Winder, a four-time State qualifier and a two-time State placer, said before the match that he knew what to do against one of the best opponents in Kansas.
“I knew (Ferguson) was strong. I knew I had to keep him off my legs because I knew he could finish if he got in, and he is really fast, so I knew I had to stop that, but (he) scored late in the first and I think that’s what decided the match, really,” Parker said. “I think I would’ve won it, if I wouldn’t have given up that in the first. It feels good that I helped out my team, just came up a little short for my goal, but I’m glad that we got the win. It felt awesome, first time in Chanute history. It felt good.”
Sophomore Kolton Misener (113, 40-5) was a State runner-up after falling short to Pratt’s junior Devon Weber (38-1), the No. 1 student-athlete in his class, in a 2-0 decision.
Misener spent much of his time this year lifting weights at a higher clip than previously. Weightlifting aside, though, the two-time State qualifier and placer said his technique could’ve been better.
“I felt like my snaps worked in, but I just got rode out, and can’t have that happen if I want to win,” Misener said. “I’m definitely happy, I did better than last year, but our team winning it definitely makes it a lot better.”
Freshman Ty Leedy (132, 35-9), the No. 2 wrestler in the class, culminated the day in fifth place after Pratt’s sophomore Koda Dipman (36-8) managed to win by fall in 1:19.
Senior Logan McDonald (145, 38-10), took fifth place after taking out Scott Community’s senior Justus McDaniel (33-4).
Freshman Trey Dillow (120, 32-16), the No. 5 wrestler in his class, placed sixth after the No. 5 wrestler in Colby’s sophomore Tyler Voss (39-4) won a 2-1 decision.
Junior Colton Seely (126, 32-14) ended the evening in the sixth-place slot, losing to Louisburg’s junior Cade Holtzen (39-5) in a 1:37 fall.
Senior Brady McDonald (152, 38-11), the No. 5 wrestler in the class, placed sixth after stalling out to Winfield’s senior Chance Price (32-11) in a 4-2 decision.
‘This is for everybody’
Rapt with joy, Albright also felt very good after the State title clincher.
“I’ve just been really fortunate to be around really good people, so it’s been really enjoyable for that and it’s good for our community, it’s good for our school, people like Eric Methvin, Kent Wire, Rich Proffitt, Brian Campbell and Zack Murry, those guys that have supported us, it’s nice,” Albright said. “It’s nice just to be a part of this and all those people that have supported us. I got some of the best parents in the business. This isn’t just for these guys, this is for the guys in the past, the alumni; this is for everybody.”
Albright also included the championship being for last year’s Blue Comets wrestlers, who placed sixth overall and produced five State placers, which in some ways helped the team of this year. Last year’s outcome left the 17th-year head coach brooding for a time, though.
“Last year, I keep trying to emphasize that we were so about winning all the time that maybe we lost our focus, and this year I told the boys, we weren’t going to bring up a State title at all, and we didn’t, until today. So I kept my promise. We didn’t bring it up one time, and they really just wrestled relaxed, were confident and they trusted their skills, and all the hard work they put in to when they were little guys to this moment, it paid off.”
While the 10 wrestlers on the second day brought it home, Albright credited Freshman Bryan Jackett (195, 9-15) and sophomore Tuker Davis (220, 22-19), who participated in day one.
“195 Bryan Jackett made his first State appearance. Probably didn’t go the way he wanted, but he wrestled tough on day one, and just the experience he got, he’s just a freshman wrestling 195 and I can’t wait to see how it motivates him to be a better wrestler,” Albright continued. “Tuker Davis didn’t get what he wanted. But some kids he beat placed at regionals, and I think that motivated him, and I think Tuker, a sophomore, is going to continue to grow and get better. Can’t say enough about the whole team and the community, and the parents and what this means to all of us. It’s a State title for Chanute High School; it’s State title for Chanute the community. It’s not a State title for the wrestling team, it’s something we should all enjoy and it’s awesome to be a part of.”
