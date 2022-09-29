GREG LOWER
A new ministry with a Chanute church and the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation made a maiden voyage during Artist Alley to assist elderly and disabled residents.
Cycling without Age uses a pedal-powered three-wheeler like a rickshaw to give older people a chance to enjoy riding around. First Christian Church of Chanute, assisted by the hospital foundation, purchased the “burner bike” to join the program, which began in 2012 in Copenhagen.
On Wednesday, Pastor Thomas Eastman visited area local nursing homes to demonstrate the ride.
“I had two ladies in the rickshaw singing away,” he said. “That was all I needed.”
Video of the riders is available at www.facebook.com/firstchristianchurchchanute/
People who can no longer pedal a bicycle themselves can ride on the front of the trishaw. The program has 2,700 chapters in 52 countries with 35,000 cycle pilots pedaling 3,700 trishaws.
First Christian has provided services at nursing homes for several years, and the new ministry is in conjunction with that.
Many of the trishaws in the Cycling without Age program overseas are made by the Copenhagen Cycles Company and cost $7,300 to $10,500, with shipping costs of $2,075 to $2,250.
“It’s kind of the Cadillac,” Eastman said, but there are no distributors in North America.
The Chanute trishaw is more of an SUV, he said. It was made in Amsterdam by the Bakfeit Company, which specializes in cargo bicycles and tricycles.
It was sold to an American in 2018 to take his wife around the annual 10-day Burning Man festival, where it got its nickname. He gave it to someone who sold it on eBay, where the church purchased it with the mileage of the proverbial little old lady.
“That was a pure miracle,” Eastman said.
The overseas Cycling without Age emphasizes passengers riding in the front so they can chat with the pedal-pusher. The church’s trishaw has an electric motor to assist the pedal drive. First Christian is raising funds to purchase at least two more, and is talking to people in Allen and Labette counties.
