HUMBOLDT – It was an eventful evening at the Humboldt City Council’s regular monthly meeting Monday. Accentuating the council’s agenda was a decision on whether to take action on Sunday liquor sales. More specifically, changing the time stores can open for business from noon to 9 am.
The board first broached the matter during June’s regular meeting, approving the drafting of an ordinance to allow the start time to be moved up to the earlier slot. The bill is part of new legislation in Kansas HB 2137, with the process initiated by Humboldt City Attorney Fred Works. At the time, City Administrator Cole Herder said a local liquor and convenience store had made recent inquiries into the possible time switch.
Fast forward to Monday’s meeting, when approximately 15 individuals showed up in protest of the ordinance, with the board ultimately electing to take no action on the time change. Several pastors, including Cameron Carter and Jerry Neely, spoke in strong opposition of the ordinance.
A petition against the measure was also previously circulated, having garnered more than 60 signatures. Letters from opponents of the potential change were also presented to the board.
“With all that in mind, there was discussion about the fact there really is no revenue from alcohol sales to the city,” Herder told The Tribune. “We don’t get a sales tax. And a city of our size, we don’t get the alcohol tax either. So the choice of the council was to take no action and move on.”
Other options included placing it on the ballot for the November general election or holding a special election. Herder indicated that due to a 60-day waiting period related to the matter, they likely would not have had enough time to notify the county clerk for it to be placed on the ballot in time for the general election.
“If it took the full 60 days and was not on time to be on the general ballot, we would have to have a special election within 45 days,” Herder said. “And a special election is not cheap (around $4K). So the council wasn’t willing to spend $4,000 if we had a way to prevent that.
“(The council) can pick it back up at any time if there’s a reason they want to revisit this. That’s their decision to determine that.”
The council approved:
• Beth Barlow’s request for a pop-up pickup store. Barlow represents the organization “A Bolder Humboldt.”
• Amber Bonczkowski’s request to host a car show on the Square on Oct. 16.
• A seven-year sanitation agreement with company JKS.
• An agreement for annual renewal of Jarred, Gilmore & Phillips as auditor for 2021 tax year.
• A resolution to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, as part of the city’s budget process.
Other agenda items included:
• An update from Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants, on the city’s estimated $11 million water-system project.
• An economic development report from Jonathon Goering.
• The Police Chief’s report, highlighted by the introduction of new officer Michael Roney.
• Discussion of remaining street signs. The city has sold roughly 280, with 111 remaining.
• Discussion of city code pertaining to golf carts and ATVs.
