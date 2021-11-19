USD 413 volunteer nurse Tricia Dillow, above, administers a COVID-19 Moderna booster shot to Tessa Keeley Friday afternoon.
The vaccine clinic, in conjunction with Neosho County Health Department, was set up for USD 413 staff and interested family members from 1-4:30 pm at the Royster Middle School gymnasium.
“I’m very excited to provide this opportunity to our staff,” said USD 413 nurse Kathy Martin, adding that free clinics such as Friday’s require support from multiple entities. “The healthcare providers, pharmacists, health department and the hospital are very good about offering assistance to get vaccinations.”
Near the end of the clinic, Martin and NCHD registered nurse Paula Roberts noted that 90 to 95 people had received a booster dose. Entering the day, 88 staff members had pre-registered for the booster.
Friday also marked the official day that the US opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults — while urging those 50 and older to receive one.
The newly released guidelines state that any adult 18 or older can choose between the Pfizer or Moderna booster if they’re at least six months out from their previous dose, or two months after a J&J dose.
Mixing and matching some boosters is also allowed.
