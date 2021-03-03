Matt Resnick
The USD 413 Board of Education made an important decision regarding its calendar at Monday’s regular monthly meeting. After much debate, the board elected not to make up a pair of days (Feb. 16-17) for students and staff lost during the recent snowstorm.
Superintendent Kellen Adams presented four make-up day proposals to the board. The one Adams felt was most favorable would make up just one of the days. The school year was originally set to end with a half-day of school on May 27. The proposal was to conduct a full-day of classes May 27, and then conclude the school year with a half-day May 28.
“We have a proposal that strikes a balance with what we believe to be priorities for student structural time, as well as minding many of the limitations in the schedule that currently exist,” Adams told the board.
Board members Dr. Nathan Falk and Ross Hendrickson quickly suggested that the two days should not be made up.
“Between COVID and snowstorms, I think everyone has done all they can,” Hendrickson said. “I’m ready to let it go.”
Board member Gary Wheeler respectfully disagreed.
“I think we need those days, because contact days are important,” he said. “I like the idea that we’re only making up one. I think we’ve found a nice balance.”
It was also mentioned that March could present more snowfall, potentially adding another inclement weather day to the calendar.
“We have five full days of school over the minimum hours, without the makeup days,” Falk said. “So I’m okay with letting those two days go.”
Ultimately a motion to not make up the two snow days was made, and passed by a 5-1 vote. Wheeler was the lone dissenting vote.
“I really liked the candid dialogue,” Adams told The Tribune after the meeting. “Sometimes we have unanimous decisions, which is fine. But this allowed a chance for some competing values, or competing viewpoints, to come out, but in a professional dialogue. That’s been absent here lately if you turn on local or national media. So this was a great example to see how that dialogue can occur in a professional manner.”
Despite the differing viewpoints, Adams said board members “still walked out of here tonight ready to continue to be a team.”
Testapalooza
Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps delivered an impassioned speech to the board. Epps explained how the school is looking to make standardized testing more enjoyable for students via a process coined Testapalooza. Epps said students don’t typically find much joy in the month-long standardized testing process.
“Motivation is a critical component of success,” he said.
Part of Testapalooza involves positive reinforcement for students through community involvement. Examples include firefighters and police officers greeting students prior to class. Epps also said he’s lined up guest speakers for motivational purposes. Chanute High School head wrestling coach Andy Albright is slated to speak to students during Testapalooza the third week of April.
“Let’s make it exciting. Let’s make it an event. Let’s get community involvement,” Epps said, referencing the power of caring. “We want to build purpose, pride, passion. We want to empower everyone to play a meaningful role. And if you do that, you have a chance to be successful.”
Epps also mentioned motivational videos. He informed the board that he attempted to contact Rick Astley’s representatives in England. Widely considered a one-hit wonder, Astley is best known for his 1987 chart-topping smash hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Epps said the song is a favorite of Royster Middle School students.
“I don’t know why, but the kids love it and they go crazy for it,” Epps said, after belting out the chorus of the song. “So, I’m in contact with Rick Astley’s people in England, and want to see if maybe they can send us a video or something. Our kids would flip out over it.”
Epps noted that the school is working on a “really big kickoff” for Testapalooza.
“Our kids deserve it,” he said. “Everyone’s been through a lot, and we just want to do something that’s fun and exciting for the kids. We want to make sure our kids give the best effort they can.”
Epps further elaborated on how the post-testing data will help to identify in detail the students’ strengths and weaknesses. Superintendent Adams said he was impressed with Epps’s speech to the board.
“Mr. Epps did a great job explaining Testapolooza, and the excitement around state assessments,” Adams said.
