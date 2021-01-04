GREG LOWER
Feeding squirrels is gaining an online following because of a former Neosho County Community College official.
Ben Smith, retired NCCC vice president of operations, has been posting videos of squirrel antics on Facebook for the past month, and had been taking still photographs for two months before. He has built two houses for the squirrels – one a condo and one a hotel – and plans to build more, including one with a video camera inside.
He said he has been surprised at the number of people who say they enjoy watching his videos. Smith became interested in the project when a neighbor gave him a squirrel feeder, hoping it would keep squirrels away from the neighbor’s garden.
“I’m trying to keep the squirrels over in my yard and out of the neighbors’ yard,” Smith said.
The effort had limited success. The squirrels stole a tomato from the neighbor’s garden and took it to the feeder to eat it.
Smith began building the squirrel houses after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After I could get outside, I wanted something to do,” he said.
He has a lot of oak trees on his property that attract a lot of squirrels. When he had to cut back some limbs, he decided to build the condo as a replacement. Smith could not find plans, but built a four-room squirrel condo based on one from the Internet.
It took time for the structure to lose its human scent, but it now houses 12 to 14 squirrels. Smith said it is insulated, has windows and weighs 200 pounds.
“It’s quite a little gizmo,” he said. Squirrel houses need to be about 20 feet up in the tree, which required a lift and a friend’s help to install it.
He has since built another four-room hotel a month ago that the squirrels are moving into. Smith places food on the ground for them, including a bowl of almonds and fresh water, which is the hardest thing for squirrels to get in the winter.
Smith worked at NCCC for 34 years and is still an assistant baseball coach. He is also a photographer and takes 50,000 to 100,000 photos a year, most for the college.
The new houses Smith plans to build are smaller individual ones, and people will be able to tune in live. He currently has a video camera two feet from where the squirrels eat, and they have approached but not damaged it.
Although they make look cute, Smith has noticed squirrels can be more vicious than people think.
“They’re very territorial,” he said. Squirrels have alpha males and a pecking order to which one gets to eat when. Although the squirrels have come to know him, they become skittish and make alarm calls when other people are around.
“They’re pretty interesting creatures,” Smith said.
