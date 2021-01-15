GREG LOWER
Many Neosho County residents have found themselves part of identity-theft scams that are just a small portion of the overall trouble with the Kansas Department of Labor.
Those wanting to report fraud have had difficulty getting through to the state, as have those filing legitimate requests for unemployment benefits.
Local residents, both victims and businesses, want to warn others about identity theft being used to make fraudulent unemployment claims, but don’t want to risk further compromise by going on the record.
The scams are continuing. Those that have been caught often involve outdated information like addresses or employers, and many claims have been made on people who are still employed by the company against which the unemployment was filed.
Identity theft victim Vivian Rowan of Chanute said she received a letter before Christmas to tell her an unemployment claim she did not file had been denied. Despite the fraud, she gives credit to Chanute Post Office employees for getting the letter to her. She said that would not have happened in a larger city.
The notice went to an address she moved away from 25 years ago, and the house was demolished for a parking lot a year later. Rowan said the notice included her Social Security number, which the state may have had so she assumes the thieves got it also.
She said two family members also learned someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in their names. One found out from her employer and another through a letter delivered to Rowan. Neither were for current addresses.
Rowan said she tried to telephone the state, but could not get through. She reported the fraud online.
She said she has not seen any sign of theft on her financial accounts, but she put a hold on her credit card. Rowan recommend people ask for a copy of their credit reports, but she is uncomfortable sending copies of financial information through the mail.
Chanute businesses that have uncovered false claims range from manufacturers to liquor stores. At one Chanute business, the state reportedly received an unemployment claim on the owner.
Becky Lewis, Human Resources Director at Hi-Lo Industries, said they have received fraudulent claims for a couple of months.
She said a Kansas City company handles Hi-Lo’s payroll and unemployment, but reported claims were filed for employees still on the job. She said the claims sometimes lacked complete information.
“It’s common,” Rowan said. “It’s out there.”
By late December, the Kansas Department of Labor had stopped more than 200,000 fraudulent claims that would have paid out more than $3.4 million. By mid-October, fraudulent claims were more than $8 billion nationwide.
Before 2020, then-acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said the largest number of fraudulent claims was seven in 2013.
The federal government made funds available to gig workers and other self-employed individuals who otherwise would not qualify for unemployment. While the fraud appears to be focused on these expanded benefits, there is no indication from the state that the fraud is being perpetrated by those self-employed individuals, nor that this class of workers is claiming more benefits than they should.
“In the regular unemployment system, the state has a relationship with the employers. And we have their records (and) their earnings reports,” Wright told the Kansas City Star.
But he said in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, that information must be furnished by individuals as independent contractors.
“So that relationship is different, and that’s what makes this so very different than everything else,” he said.
Officials have blamed several of the unemployment program problems on an outdated information technology system and record numbers of people filing for unemployment.
Fraud should be reported to (785) 291-6059 or www.ReportFraudks.gov. Earlier this week, KDOL phone lines were jammed by people using automated dialing.
