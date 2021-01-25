STU BUTCHER
The siren was blaring Sunday evening and there were no storms in the area, just a little rain.
Gregg Allen, a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, was just letting people in the area of 10th and Central know who he was rooting for as a fan.
Allen, not long ago, tooted a marine horn from a boat outdoors when the Chiefs scored a touchdown.
“I decided I wanted to make a little more noise,” Allen said.
He found his answer on Amazon, a crank air raid siren. He decided to adapt a cordless drill to the crank, “so I could really make some noise.”
Allen said. “I understand you could hear it for blocks and blocks and blocks.”
He said he was thrilled that the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl.
“It’s something I wanted to do,” Allen said of the siren. “It’s been a bad year. We needed to celebrate some happiness in our lives.”
All of the family members are huge fans of the Chiefs, Kansas City Royals baseball and Kansas Jayhawks basketball. It’s common for nine or 10 to gather around the television for a game.
And with that comes some comfort food and a lot of whooping and hollering.
“We are all Patrick Mahomes fans, Travis Kelce and all of them,” Allen said. “They were like the 2015 Royals team – things couldn’t have gone any better this year.”
Allen is confident the Chiefs will repeat in two weeks at Tampa. But he cautioned neighbors.
“It was a couple of hours before I could hear again. I might have to get ear plugs.”
If so, the celebrating that day may crank up even more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.