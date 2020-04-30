ROBERT MAGOBET
First-year Chanute Elementary School Principal Eric Hoops and his staff took the time to give a detailed explanation of a “choice board” and how parents can take advantage of the education tool.
The choice board is the CES focal point in these days of online learning due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Essentially it is a graphic organizer document set up in a grid with different options of subject areas such as reading, math, etc. It allows students and parents to select different ways to learn those concepts.
Parents were informed of the expectations of this tool, and this was one of the bigger discussion points during CES’ first Zoom parents’ question-and-answer session on Monday evening.
Hoops, and Assistant Principals Karla Nothern and Brooke Wire also updated the 12 or so parents on school business during the online meeting.
“I think our staff here at the elementary school has done a phenomenal job touching base with parents and explaining processes and procedures that we were using for our continuous learning plan,” Hoops said.
Added on to the set of topics was the recognition of fifth-grade students, along with actions necessary to promote the young learners to Royster Middle School. Those plans are still being finalized.
Summer school was a subject of discussion, too. Right now, Hoops said he and his staff are planning for traditional summer school, though that will be contingent on state orders. Governor Laura Kelly in mid-March ordered the closing of K-12 schools for the rest of the year because of COVID-19.
Overall, the meeting was informative, and Hoops said he plans to have these weekly meetings on Mondays 5:30 - 6:15 pm through the end of the school year.
“The elementary school will be on, so elementary parents can feel free to log on to that Zoom meeting and ask any questions that they have,” Hoops explained.
Hoops said he commends parents in assisting the school district in one of the more tumultuous times in American history.
“The main thing is to thank all the parents for their help and support through this process,” Hoops said. “They’ve been a key component into making this as successful as it has been. And their work at home, their communication for teachers, their communication with us, that has made it successful.
“From my seat, I would just like to say thank you to all the parents because they’ve done a great job working with us.”
Monday’s Zoom link is on the top of Chanute Elementary’s Facebook page, and every Monday parents will be notified via text and email of the weekly meeting through SwiftReach.
