GREG LOWER
YATES CENTER – Yates Center residents have given an historic building a new life as a community center, and the project will enter a new stage of preservation.
The 117-year-old Town Hall has received a $50,000 grant to fix flooding problems in the basement. T-Mobile presented the funds in December as part of a program to award $25 million in grants over five years. Yates Center was one of 25 communities to receive word of the grants during the third quarter of 2021.
After more than a century as the First Christian Church, the town hall also serves as an art gallery and small-business incubator. It has been a successful business model, said Mike McCullough, who helped found the project four years ago.
“It just happened,” he said. “It just sort of fell into place.”
The town hall is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with an active board of directors, he said. The former four-bedroom parsonage next door is now a flea market that is the town hall’s bread and butter, McCullough said.
First Christian Church was one of four historic sister churches in Yates Center, along with the Evangelical Church built in 1915, the Methodist Church built in 1906 and the Presbyterian Church. But the First Christian congregation faced declining attendance and rising insurance costs on the property, valued at $500,000. There was also the prospect of demolition, because it could not be left vacant.
“We can’t let this go,” McCullough said. “Yates Center has some beautiful buildings that have been bulldozed.”
The Methodist Church was demolished when its congregation merged with the Evangelicals, and the Presbyterian Church remains.
McCullough, who teaches high school carpentry and woodworking, had done maintenance on the church and repaired the walls where plaster had come down before the transformation to town hall. Modern congregations have gone into what he called little metal boxes.
“You lose so much of the history and the beauty,” he said.
The incubator is in the former Sunday school addition built in the 1960s. It housed eight businesses, although two have outgrown it and two closed.
Organizers had planned the incubator when they took over and as soon as it opened, all the spaces were rented.
The building costs $650 per month to heat during the winter and about the same for air conditioning in the summer, McCullough said.
The art gallery just completed its Christmas showing with about a dozen artists. In January there will be a showing of collections. Organizers brainstormed with two teachers before setting up the gallery.
The auditorium hosts large gatherings, including presentations by politicians, concerts, weddings and funerals.
The most recent gathering was a family reunion on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 12, the hall hosted the Ministerial Alliance Christmas service for 30 people including a bell choir upstairs, while a local bank held its holiday party for 50 in the dining room downstairs.
But flooding in the basement dining hall has hampered bookings. Once they arrived to find two inches of water on the floor.
“We tried everything, from guttering to changing the slope of the land,” McCullough said, adding that he believes there may be a natural spring under the building.
Although McCullough’s students have not taken on anything as a class project, they have hired students for work and the district uses the building a couple of times a year.
“School is involved,” McCullough said.
The Woodson County fair also uses the building in July.
Organizers applied for the T-Mobile grant in October, seeking $30,000 to trench and waterproof the basement. Grant administrators wanted to award more money, so they added a kitchen renovation.
The flea market has about 57 vendors and McCullough said the house also needs repairs.
A businessman who purchased a closed restaurant donated surplus dining booths to the town hall, which McCullough said is one of the benefits that would not be available if the town hall was not there.
“We just spread the love,” he said.
