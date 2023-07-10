Kate Shepard with Playscape Recreation of Yates Center talked to members of the Chanute Park Advisory Board Thursday about new playground equipment at Santa Fe Park.
Members came to the consensus of designing the equipment in green, brown and beige tones.
Shepard told members colors can be changed down the road.
The theme for the park is nature.
The cost for this project is not yet determined, Shepard said.
However, because of inflation, building materials and other items have increased in price.
Members aim to install a Temple Trolley, which is like a zipline with a swing. The trolley is named after Dr. Temple Grandin, a scholar whose research focuses on autism and animal behavior.
The board wants the park to be inclusive and available for all youths to use.
“We have a lot of autistic kids in town; we have a lot handicapped kids in town,” said Debbie Shields, president of the Chanute Parks Advisory Board “... One thing that happens in a park, when you throw a bunch of kids together, they don’t care if you’re autistic. They don’t care if you’re in a wheelchair. They don’t care. They just all play together.”
Fundraising is currently taking place for the park’s playground equipment.
The next meeting will be Aug. 3.
