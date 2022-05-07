Royster Middle School's choirs are set to host their spring concert — 7 pm, Monday at Chanute Memorial Auditorium. Under the direction of choir director Lance Burnett, the free community concert will include performances from the 6th-grade combined choir, seventh and eighth-grade boys "Treblemakers," seventh and eighth-grade girls "Bellas," Vocal Plus, as well as the seventh and eighth-grade mixed choir. 
Concert selections include traditional spirituals, rock music, sea shanties, African music, and folk songs. 
In addition, Vocal Plus will perform "I Married Adventure," written by local composer Alex Thomen. 
The concert's theme is "A Tribute to the Beatles," with each choir slated to sing their version of a popular Beatles song — featuring guest appearances by talented Chanute High School musicians.
“This concert is the culmination of a year’s worth of musical study and growth,” Burnett said. “The students have been working very hard on preparation for this event, and audiences of every age will enjoy this musical extravaganza!”

